Saturday wraparound: Charlotte FC, CF Montréal win big at home in Week 10

MLS Week 10 is here!
Saturday brings a busy 11-game slate, starting with Charlotte FC hosting Inter Miami CF (3:30 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, Twitter) and carrying through an LAFC-Philadelphia Union showdown (11 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) between the East and West's top teams.
Find all the best moments here.
Welcome to Charlotte, Andre!
Maybe Andre Shinyashiki just needed a change of scenery.
Charlotte FC's new striker gave the Queen City club a 1-0 win over Inter Miami CF with a sliding finish, mere days after being acquired in a trade with the Colorado Rapids.
It's a Stade Saputo rout!
CF Montréal are now 5W-0L-2D since being bounced from the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, their latest highlight being Saturday's 4-1 thumping of Orlando City SC.
They're firmly a top-four team in the Eastern Conference right now, with one goal and two assists from midfielder Joaquin Torres pacing the result.