Saturday wraparound: Charlotte FC, CF Montréal win big at home in Week 10

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Matchday Graphic

MLS Week 10 is here!

Saturday brings a busy 11-game slate, starting with Charlotte FC hosting Inter Miami CF (3:30 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, Twitter) and carrying through an LAFC-Philadelphia Union showdown (11 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) between the East and West's top teams.

Find all the best moments here.

Schedule | Standings

Welcome to Charlotte, Andre!

Maybe Andre Shinyashiki just needed a change of scenery.

Charlotte FC's new striker gave the Queen City club a 1-0 win over Inter Miami CF with a sliding finish, mere days after being acquired in a trade with the Colorado Rapids.

;

It's a Stade Saputo rout!

CF Montréal are now 5W-0L-2D since being bounced from the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, their latest highlight being Saturday's 4-1 thumping of Orlando City SC.

They're firmly a top-four team in the Eastern Conference right now, with one goal and two assists from midfielder Joaquin Torres pacing the result.

More News
More News
USMNT center back Miles Robinson exits Atlanta United match with leg injury

USMNT center back Miles Robinson exits Atlanta United match with leg injury
Recap: CF Montréal 4, Orlando City SC 1

Recap: CF Montréal 4, Orlando City SC 1
Recap: Charlotte FC 1, Inter Miami CF 0

Recap: Charlotte FC 1, Inter Miami CF 0
Saturday wraparound: Charlotte FC, CF Montréal win big at home in Week 10

Saturday wraparound: Charlotte FC, CF Montréal win big at home in Week 10
Gregg Berhalter talks player development: “MLS is essential to the national team”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Gregg Berhalter talks player development: “MLS is essential to the national team”
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 10
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 10
More News
Video
Video
Ronaldo Cisneros hat trick! Atlanta United attack finds rhythm
2:15

Ronaldo Cisneros hat trick! Atlanta United attack finds rhythm
GOAL: Ronaldo Cisneros, Atlanta United FC - 36th minute
0:52

GOAL: Ronaldo Cisneros, Atlanta United FC - 36th minute
GOAL: Ronaldo Cisneros, Atlanta United FC - 27th minute
0:48

GOAL: Ronaldo Cisneros, Atlanta United FC - 27th minute
GOAL: Chinonso Offor, Chicago Fire FC - 11th minute
0:38

GOAL: Chinonso Offor, Chicago Fire FC - 11th minute
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10