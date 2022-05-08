FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira passes father in MLS goals scored

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

ferreira-family-goals-may7

Jesus Ferreira is mounting a Golden Boot presented by Audi charge, and now he’s passed his father in the FC Dallas record books.

The homegrown forward scored his 25th career FCD goal in the 65th minute of Saturday night’s 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC, vaulting past David Ferreira at 24 league goals.

The elder Ferreira took home MLS MVP honors in 2010, with the Colombian playmaker starring stateside from 2009-13.

The younger Ferreira is now at 7g/1a in 10 matches this year, impressing after inking a Young Designated Player deal this past offseason. He’s also firmly in contention for the USMNT’s starting No. 9 spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after taking a late, key role during Concacaf qualifying.

Jesus Ferreira is tied for 10th in FCD’s all-time scoring list with former El Salvadorean star Jorge Rodriguez. Now-Inter Miami CF assistant coach Jason Kreis leads the way with 91 goals.

FC Dallas Jesus Ferreira

