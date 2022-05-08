FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira passes father in MLS goals scored

The elder Ferreira took home MLS MVP honors in 2010, with the Colombian playmaker starring stateside from 2009-13.

The younger Ferreira is now at 7g/1a in 10 matches this year, impressing after inking a Young Designated Player deal this past offseason. He’s also firmly in contention for the USMNT’s starting No. 9 spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after taking a late, key role during Concacaf qualifying.