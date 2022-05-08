"Signs of progress": FC Cincinnati make history with road win at Minnesota United

FC Cincinnati are in unchartered territory, with Saturday’s 1-0 win at Minnesota United FC ensuring their first three-game winning streak since joining MLS as an expansion team in 2019.

The road victory was sealed via striker Brandon Vazquez’s 93rd-minute finish off Calvin Harris' feed, carrying forward momentum after a pair of three-point results in a home-and-home series with Toronto FC. Rookie goalkeeper Roman Celentano, picked second overall in the 2022 SuperDraft, also made five saves for his second consecutive clean sheet.

Combine it all together and the Orange & Blue are experiencing unprecedented levels of success, which head coach Pat Noonan feels comes with a dose of caution as well.

“The winning is important for this club, to show signs of progress but to also show that the group that we have is as capable of winning games,” Noonan said. “Regardless of who we're playing, where we're playing, as long as we have the mentality that we've shown I think certainly over the last week, this can continue.