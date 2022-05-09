Recap: Austin FC 0, LA Galaxy 1

Delgado got the scoring started — and finished, as it would turn out —in the 6th minute, pouncing on an Ethan Finlay giveaway and firing toward the edge of goal from distance, getting it to carom off Andrew Tarbell's fingertips, then the post, and then in. Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez missed on a chance just before halftime, getting excellent service from Kevin Cabral but miscalculating the finish.