Recap: Austin FC 0, LA Galaxy 1

On a hot and sweltering Sunday evening at Q2 Stadium, Mark Delgado found an early goal that was enough for the LA Galaxy to get a 1-0 road win over Austin FC.
Delgado got the scoring started — and finished, as it would turn out —in the 6th minute, pouncing on an Ethan Finlay giveaway and firing toward the edge of goal from distance, getting it to carom off Andrew Tarbell's fingertips, then the post, and then in. Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez missed on a chance just before halftime, getting excellent service from Kevin Cabral but miscalculating the finish.
Austin knocked more insistently on the door, wresting a 13-8 shot advantage by match's end, but Jonathan Bond and the Galaxy defense were able to contain the hosts' efforts. That included Sebastian Driussi hitting a 89th-minute free kick off the post, and Driussi nearly connecting with sub Danny Hoesen on a chance in the 90th.
Goals
- 6' – LA – Mark Delgado | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: For Austin, it’s the first home loss of the year on what was an uncharacteristically flat night. The loss denied them an opportunity to finish the weekend tied with LAFC for the West lead, but they’re still in strong position. Right behind them, though, are the Galaxy, getting a gutsy road win and showing that they too have playoff-making mettle — and setting up the rematch between these Western Conference contestants in three weeks’ time.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The lone goal of the match initially looked like a great defensive play by Finlay, but once Delgado came away with the giveaway, he was able to turn into it a moment he’ll never forget.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Delgado troubled Austin defenders and attackers alike with his work in the midfield.
Next Up
- ATX: Saturday, May 14 at Real Salt Lake | 9:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- LA: Wednesday, May 11 at Cal United Strikers | 10:30 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup Fourth Round