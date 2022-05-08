Recap: LAFC 2, Philadelphia Union 2

Franco Escobar smashed in a rebound following a corner kick for his first goal for his new club to lift LAFC to a 2-2 draw against the Philadelphia Union in a potential 2022 MLS Cup preview Saturday night at Banc of California Stadium.

Escobar's leveler was LAFC's second of the evening after Kwadwo Opoku scored to make it 1-all 11 minutes after halftime in a result that increased the Black & Gold's lead atop the Western Conference to three points.

Daniel Gazdag opened the scoring with his team-leading fifth goal of the season for Philadelphia, which moved back into sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference with their third draw in four matches.