Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, Toronto FC 0

Tosaint Ricketts scored in the 90th minute to lift Vancouver Whitecaps FC past Toronto FC, 1-0, Sunday afternoon at BC Place.
With time winding down, Lucas Cavallini made a darting run down the left-hand side before squaring the ball to Ricketts for the tap-in, giving the Whitecaps the victory. The goal was the veteran striker’s first in MLS since 2020.
Toronto will feel hard done by as they thought they snagged a go-ahead goal in the 66th minute when Jayden Nelson jumped on a rebound and powered it into the back of the net, however, referee Victor Rivas blew the play down for a foul, deeming that Whitecaps’ goalkeeper Thomas Hasal had possession.
Hasal also denied Alejandro Pozuelo’s penalty in the first half, diving to his left to keep TFC off the scoresheet.
Goals
- 90' – VAN – Tosaint Ricketts | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It’s a massive three points for the Whitecaps, picking up just their second win of the season, ending a three-game losing streak in the process. Vanni Sartini’s squad is close to full health and a victory like Sunday could go a long way in turning their season around. For Toronto, meanwhile, there was plenty to like about their performance considering they were missing eight first-team regulars, but the Reds will ultimately be left disappointed to walk away with nothing. Bob Bradley’s men have now lost four games in a row as they’ll look to rebound at home vs. Orlando City SC on Saturday.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Should this goal have stood? It was a brilliant initial save from Hasal, but there’s certainly question marks about whether the play should have been blown dead for a foul.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Thomas Hasal. He made at least two game-saving stops before he was forced to leave the match due to injury.
Up Next
- VAN: Wednesday, May 11 vs. Valour FC | 10 pm ET (OneSoccer) | Canadian Championship
- TOR: Saturday, May 14 vs. Orlando City SC | 3 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)