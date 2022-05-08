Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, Toronto FC 0

By Michael Singh @MichaelSingh94

Tosaint Ricketts scored in the 90th minute to lift Vancouver Whitecaps FC past Toronto FC, 1-0, Sunday afternoon at BC Place.

With time winding down, Lucas Cavallini made a darting run down the left-hand side before squaring the ball to Ricketts for the tap-in, giving the Whitecaps the victory. The goal was the veteran striker’s first in MLS since 2020.

Toronto will feel hard done by as they thought they snagged a go-ahead goal in the 66th minute when Jayden Nelson jumped on a rebound and powered it into the back of the net, however, referee Victor Rivas blew the play down for a foul, deeming that Whitecaps’ goalkeeper Thomas Hasal had possession.

Hasal also denied Alejandro Pozuelo’s penalty in the first half, diving to his left to keep TFC off the scoresheet.

Goals

  • 90' – VAN – Tosaint Ricketts | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: It’s a massive three points for the Whitecaps, picking up just their second win of the season, ending a three-game losing streak in the process. Vanni Sartini’s squad is close to full health and a victory like Sunday could go a long way in turning their season around. For Toronto, meanwhile, there was plenty to like about their performance considering they were missing eight first-team regulars, but the Reds will ultimately be left disappointed to walk away with nothing. Bob Bradley’s men have now lost four games in a row as they’ll look to rebound at home vs. Orlando City SC on Saturday.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Should this goal have stood? It was a brilliant initial save from Hasal, but there’s certainly question marks about whether the play should have been blown dead for a foul.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Thomas Hasal. He made at least two game-saving stops before he was forced to leave the match due to injury.

Up Next

  • VAN: Wednesday, May 11 vs. Valour FC | 10 pm ET (OneSoccer) | Canadian Championship
  • TOR: Saturday, May 14 vs. Orlando City SC | 3 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Toronto FC

“It’s a mistake”: Bob Bradley, Toronto FC left fuming over non-goal call
“It’s a mistake”: Bob Bradley, Toronto FC left fuming over non-goal call

Recap: Nashville SC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, Toronto FC 0

Week 10 notebook: Key moments from the weekend
Week 10 notebook: Key moments from the weekend
“A little more structured:” San Jose Earthquakes secure second straight win under Covelo 

Julian Carranza's "South American savvy" pays off for Philadelphia Union in draw at LAFC

