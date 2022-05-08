Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, Toronto FC 0

With time winding down, Lucas Cavallini made a darting run down the left-hand side before squaring the ball to Ricketts for the tap-in, giving the Whitecaps the victory. The goal was the veteran striker’s first in MLS since 2020.

Toronto will feel hard done by as they thought they snagged a go-ahead goal in the 66th minute when Jayden Nelson jumped on a rebound and powered it into the back of the net, however, referee Victor Rivas blew the play down for a foul, deeming that Whitecaps’ goalkeeper Thomas Hasal had possession.