USMNT center back Miles Robinson exits Atlanta United match with leg injury

Atlanta United and US men's national team fans are holding their collective breath after center back Miles Robinson suffered a non-contact injury in Saturday's match vs. Chicago Fire FC.

Robinson went down in the 14th minute and was stretchered off the Mercedes-Benz Stadium pitch, slamming the turf in notable frustration while pointing toward his left leg.

"I think it's going to be a bad injury," Atlanta head coach Gonzalo Pineda said on the halftime broadcast. "I hope it's not, so let's see after the tests. But very unfortunate injury."

The 25-year-old played a key role in the USMNT's successful 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, and has been ever-present in the Five Stripes' backline since the 2019 campaign.

ATLUTD have weathered a constant storm of injuries this year, with goalkeeper Brad Guzan (Achilles) and midfielder Ozzie Alonso (ACL) both out for the year. Star striker Josef Martinez (knee) remains out, too.

