Recap: Nashville SC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

By Sydney Hunte @SHWrites

Nashville SC claimed their first-ever win at sparkling new GEODIS Park, beating Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Nashville were nothing short of dominant in the first half as they controlled play essentially from the opening whistle. Despite a 10-0 edge in shots — with four of those on frame – and over 60 percent possession in the opening 45 minutes, they weren't able to beat RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath.

The story was the same throughout the second half before Nashville scored on a set-piece routine. The ball eventually found its way in the box and ultimately fell to Dave Romney, who delivered Nashville's long-awaited opener and the eventual match-winner.

CJ Sapong provided the exclamation point in second-half stoppage time, finishing a perfect delivery from Luke Haakenson past MacMath to confirm Nashville's victory.

Goals

  • 63' - NSH - Dave Romney | WATCH
  • 90'+2' - NSH - CJ Sapong | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Nashville had done all they could to score, but after an hour-plus, they were finally rewarded. Not only do they win for the first time at their new venue, but they also extend their unbeaten streak in Music City to 21 matches. RSL, who hadn’t conceded in back-to-back matches, did all they could to survive Nashville’s attack but ultimately couldn’t keep the hosts off the scoreboard as their winless streak away from Rio Tinto Stadium now sits at five matches. They will be without midfielder Pablo Ruiz for their next match against Austin FC as he will serve a suspension due to yellow-card accumulation.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It took 63 minutes, but Dave Romney ignited an already-vocal Mother’s Day home crowd as his goal broke what had been a 0-0 deadlock.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Dave Romney. His goal was the eventual match-winner as Nashville SC claimed what they and their fans hope is the first of many wins to come at GEODIS Park.

Next Up

  • NSH: Wednesday, May 11 vs. Atlanta United | 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup Fourth Round
  • RSL: Saturday, May 14 vs. Austin FC | 9:30 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada) | MLS regular season
Nashville SC Real Salt Lake

