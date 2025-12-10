Chicago Fire sign MLS NEXT Pro standout Jason Shokalook

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Chicago Fire FC have signed forward Jason Shokalook through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027 and 2028, the club announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old starred for Chicago Fire FC II during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. He won the league's Golden Boot award with 20g/4a in 22 matches, made the year-end Best XI and was an MVP finalist.

Shokalook has played one game with Chicago's first team on a short-term loan, subbing into a June 2025 regular-season match at D.C. United.

He joined the Fire organization via the 2024 MLS SuperDraft after playing college soccer at Akron.

"We are continuing to build a competitive roster that is committed to getting better every single day. Over the course of his time with Chicago Fire II, Jason has demonstrated not only his talent, but also his work ethic and willingness to challenge himself," said Gregg Berhalter, Chicago's director of football and head coach.

"As a young player, he still has a lot of potential, but he also has enough experience and quality to be a contributor in MLS and we’re excited to welcome him officially to the Chicago Fire first team."