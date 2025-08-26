MLS Transfers: Who were this year's biggest summer signings?

Several contenders made big acquisitions to position themselves for a run at silverware this autumn. Others were less flashy, yet still conducted smart business to improve their squads, in some cases for 2026, with their hopes for this season more or less dashed. And a few clubs elsewhere, well… they weren't so busy.

Off the field, in commercial terms, it's unbelievable. There’s talk of record-setting jersey sales, and millions of new eyes are on the league because of Son. It's an amazing signing for both LAFC and the league.

The South Korean superstar wasn’t even match-fit, yet still came off the bench to earn a game-tying penalty kick at Chicago in his debut. Then he produced a lovely assist in his first start, a perfect pass to Mathieu Choinière for the clinching goal vs. New England , when he had every right to be selfish and try to score himself to get off the mark. Last weekend, the Tottenham Hotspur legend whipped a gorgeous free kick into the top corner to open his MLS account at FC Dallas .

Son is the obvious No. 1 for me, both on the field and off, for what he represents as a player and a person. It’s a simply massive swoop by LAFC , and we’ve already seen the benefits in his first few appearances.

We tend to associate Miami with creative players, often to the point of overemphasizing the front line. Yet pulling off a deal for De Paul, initially on loan from Atlético Madrid with an eye towards a permanent deal next season, addresses their most vulnerable weaknesses in time for the home stretch. It's such a smart signing.

The World Cup champion is very clever on the ball, a good passer, can connect with teammates, and is smart enough to link up with Lionel Messi & Friends. But defensively, he's a beast. He played 90-plus minutes on his debut, running all over the pitch after not playing a competitive match in weeks, even in that muggy Florida heat. He's slotted into the team seamlessly.

When you look at Inter Miami , with all that attacking power, you only worry about them defensively. Many observers will tell you they needed some steel, somebody with a willing mentality, some defensive nous and players that will run off the ball. De Paul is a perfect mix of all that.

So any big-name DP would have to match that. And while I’d never really thought about Müller coming to MLS, they couldn’t have found a better person for that assignment. We all know how good the Bayern Munich and German legend is, but he's not too fancy or flashy. He's a winner who will work hard – he covered an astonishing 7.7 miles in his first start, against St. Louis last Saturday, and still had the composure to fire home the game-winning penalty kick deep into injury time.

Over the last few seasons, many have wondered if the Whitecaps needed to go out and add a big star, a high-caliber Designated Player. I was always on the fence, because it's a blue-collar side, and as I said on a recent episode of MLS Wrap-Up, it’s a culture where no one's bigger than the team. You have to buy into what they do as a collective – no privileged superstars, everybody empties the tank.

They’ve clearly missed that. So I cannot wait to see Abou Ali step into the starting lineup, because I think if he is the real deal, you can start putting Columbus back into the championship conversation.

His side plays some of the league’s most attractive soccer, yet all too often, they haven’t reaped the full rewards for it due to wasteful finishing. If they could add a top striker who’s going to score goals, they'd become the Crew again – the Crew of the Cucho Hernández era, who won the 2023 MLS Cup and Leagues Cup 2024. Because that's the difference. Columbus still play the same football, and yes, Diego Rossi has stepped up. It's just that when the game's in the balance and the margins are really tight, you need that game changer, like Cucho was.

When you watch Columbus , they're just screaming out for an elite No. 9. I think we saw that from the beginning of the season – when we interviewed Wilfried Nancy on MLS Season Pass back in the spring, we asked him, ‘Don’t you need a 9?’ He said he was content with his squad, but deep down, I think it had to be different.

Not many of us expected Philly to be part of the Supporters’ Shield race this season, but there they are, first in the league with six games remaining. And I love that even with good depth on their roster already, they went out and grabbed Iloski from FC Nordsjælland, reportedly at a reasonable price after his excellent loan stint at San Diego FC.

That tells me Bradley Carnell means business. His team is battling for trophies, and with Iloski joining Tai Baribo, Bruno Damiani and Mikael Uhre, they’ve got four strikers who could start on a lot of MLS teams. Iloski bagged 10 goals and an assist in just 471 minutes for San Diego, and he’s already got 2g/1a in his first four Union appearances, including a strike that helped push them into the US Open Cup semifinals.