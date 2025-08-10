Electric debut! Son Heung-Min makes instant impact for LAFC 

“I really enjoyed it,” Son said postgame, of his first MLS gameday experience. “I’ve never had this welcoming at an away game. It was nice to see that people are celebrating and people are enjoying the football. I love to be here.”

Just three days after being unveiled as LAFC 's newest player at BMO Stadium, Asia’s biggest soccer star made his debut in front of a sold-out Chicago crowd. In a lightning-quick turn of events, Son travelled to the Windy City, was cleared to play a day before the game, and came off the bench in the 61st minute at SeatGeek Stadium.

Straight into the action

On the field, Son brought a new energy to LAFC’s rotated attack, giving a boost alongside fellow Designated Player Denis Bouanga, who came on as a halftime substitute.

In a back-and-forth game and with his new team trailing 2-1 following a goal from the Fire's Jonathan Bamba, Son made his mark on the match in the 77th minute, drawing a penalty kick call on Chicago defender Carlos Terán after breaking away with a perfectly timed burst of acceleration, setting up Bouanga's equalizer from the spot.

“It’s not something we draw up on the tactics board by any means,” head coach Steve Cherundolo said of the sequence. “That’s the game. That’s why the fans come to the stadium, and I thought tonight was a very exciting match."

Son nearly made the perfect introduction in the dying minutes of added time. The 33-year-old found himself bearing down on Chris Brady’s goal in the 93rd minute, but fullback Jonathan Dean came to the rescue, sliding in to preserve the final 2-2 scoreline and secure a point for Chicago.

“His following is worldwide, and there’s a reason for it; he’s phenomenal,” defender Ryan Hollingshead said. “You saw him come in for 20, 30 minutes and change the game for us, and offer something different than what we had.