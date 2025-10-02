MLS Year-End Awards: Favorites for MVP, Coach, Newcomer & more

It's another sign that the business end of the season has well and truly arrived: Voting for MLS's Year-End Awards opens this week.
Many of these categories are shaping up as tight races, and there are still a few regular-season games left that could edge some contenders a nose ahead in the eyes of the voters.
As it stands, here's how I see things breaking down for the best and brightest of 2025.
Cards on the table: My MVP pick is Anders Dreyer.
And that’s because San Diego FC’s star has been doing the business all season. He's been available. He's been on the pitch. His numbers speak for themselves: 15 goals, six game-winners, a league-leading 18 assists, 80 key passes and a team that's vastly exceeded expectations, as shown by equaling the MLS record for most points in an expansion season (57). One more point over their final two matches, and it’s theirs outright.
I know what you’re thinking: How can Dreyer compete with Lionel Messi?
Indeed, the GOAT has the advantage in name recognition, and he's been excellent with 24g/14a (and counting). He's the league leader in goal contributions and is the best attacker of all time. But he's got help – Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Súarez, Rodrigo De Paul and the rest of the supporting cast at Inter Miami. We knew nothing about this San Diego team before the season started. For a player to arrive in the league and do what Dreyer has done in year one is incredible, and even if it's just my vote, he gets it.
LAFC’s Denis Bouanga is making a late run into the reckoning, too. With an absurd nine goals in his last five games, he might just pip Messi to the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi. Evander also has a strong case, and I thought he was quite close to surpassing Messi to last year’s MVP – he was very underrated for Portland. I was rooting for him, and with 17g/14a, many of them highlight-reel quality, he’s been every bit as good for FC Cincinnati this season.
All that said, Dreyer’s numbers don’t lie, and he’s turned up week after week for a brand-new team. What else can I say?
Lots of worthy contenders here. Shoutouts to Minnesota United's Eric Ramsay, who’s fashioned the Loons into a very difficult team to beat. And Jesper Sørensen, architect of Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s best-ever season in MLS – I'm a big Vancouver supporter, I love what they've crafted, and Sørensen’s done a great job.
Yet for me, it’s undoubtedly Bradley Carnell. You’ve got to remember, Jim Curtin and the Philadelphia Union were down and out after last season; they simply were not the Philly we’re used to. They're supposed to be in a rebuilding period right now. This was meant to be a transition year, with a new coach to get them going again after losing a legendary manager.
In a matter of months, Carnell has done what most of us thought he’d need three or four years to achieve. They’re tops in the Supporters' Shield race, and can lock it up this weekend with a win over New York City FC. They're solid in all areas of the pitch. He's got commitment from every player in that squad, and you can see it in 10 players defending, six or seven attacking – it's an all-action team.
Dreyer will undoubtedly earn plenty of votes here for such an excellent debut season. But since he’s my MVP pick, Philip Zinckernagel is my choice for Newcomer.
Those who watch Wrap-Up and 360 on MLS Season Pass have probably heard me say the catchphrase: “If you’ve got to think, give it to Zinck.” The Danish winger has been excellent for Chicago Fire FC, notching a goal contribution almost every game on average (14g/13a in 29 matches). He's a huge reason why Chicago broke their eight-year Audi MLS Cup Playoffs drought.
He’s unlucky that so many other wide attacking players are having great seasons, because in another year, he might well be in the MVP conversation. With his clinical finishing and IQ in the final third, he’s class. And to be as effective and have such an impact on the team in his first season, I have to give him credit.
Should we be adding Son Heung-Min to this list? LAFC’s new superstar has made a massive splash since his record-breaking August arrival from Tottenham; 8g/3a in his first 640 MLS minutes is an absurd level of productivity right out of the gates. Still, he’s only played eight games so far, so on principle, I’m taking Zinckernagel’s season-long sample size.
We’ve got some lively competition for this one. Though he’s only just turned 20, Obed Vargas has been outstanding for Seattle Sounders FC for four years now, winning two major trophies and becoming a full international for Mexico.
I know Quinn Sullivan won't get enough love – in fact, I think that may be the story of his career, that he will be chronically overlooked because there might be a few players a bit glossier than him – but that's a top player, and he ranks highly on my list.
Still, I have to go with Alex Freeman for this award. Orlando City’s rising right back is just such a beast. He plays above his years; he can step into midfield, runs up and down that right flank relentlessly, scores goals and is an amazing athlete. He broke onto the scene this year and hasn't looked back, earning a US men’s national team call-up and seizing it so well that he’s probably headed to the FIFA World Cup next summer.
My advice to both Oscar Pareja and Mauricio Pochettino: Just let the kid attack.
We’ve got plenty of deserving candidates for this honor, including Daniel (San Jose), Lawrence Ennali (Houston) and Pablo Ruiz (RSL). I’ve got Célio Pompeu at the top of my list, though.
The St. Louis CITY SC attacker suffered a nightmare injury in the midst of a career year last season, which required surgery and extensive rehabilitation. After a long recovery that I’m sure was a painstakingly difficult process, he made his way back to the pitch over the summer and produced some moments of magic:
Though it’s been another frustrating campaign in St. Louis, the 25-year-old Brazilian should be a real asset to the incoming leadership team at Energizer Park.
Many of the usual suspects for this award – namely Walker Zimmerman and Matt Miazga – have been hampered by injuries. That’s opened the door for several worthy contenders, including Seattle’s Jackson Ragen, Vancouver’s Tristan Blackmon and Andy Najar, a revelation for Nashville SC on his return to MLS. At one point, I had Portland’s Finn Surman on my radar, but the Timbers have dropped off in recent months.
Philadelphia’s Jakob Glesnes is my pick.
Any time I see a Philly lineup, he's there. With 2,446 minutes under his belt, only Kai Wagner has played more minutes for the current league leaders. The big Norwegian anchors the stingiest defense in MLS (33 goals allowed in 32 matches), plays in about 99 percent of the games, and for long stretches, he’s had to do it without Andre Blake, the Union’s veteran goalkeeper.
I think people will overlook Glesnes because there are bigger names and more glamorous clubs, but he's been the mainstay.
I think Carlos Coronel has been really good, even if his New York Red Bulls haven't, and their North American pro sports record streak of playoff qualifications is over. Meanwhile, on the other side of the city, Matt Freese is class; he’s powered NYCFC's run up the table and gained the inside track on the USMNT starting job with just months to go until the World Cup.
The reigning GKOTY, Kristijan Kahlina, has been superb and leads the league in saves – it’s no accident that Charlotte FC’s recent nine-game winning streak coincided with him returning to form.
My vote, though, goes to Dayne St. Clair. The Canadian international is big, athletic and dependable in the clutch for Minnesota, who sit back, invite a lot of pressure and play in transition. For them to stack up wins, he has to play well every week, because they concede possession and space to their opponents. He's not playing on a ball-dominant team like San Diego or Vancouver.
Minnesota know they can soak up pressure and wait for counterattacks because their All-Star 'keeper often bails them out if they get broken down. And that’s priceless.