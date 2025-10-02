MLS Year-End Awards: Favorites for MVP, Coach, Newcomer & more

It's another sign that the business end of the season has well and truly arrived: Voting for MLS's Year-End Awards opens this week.

As it stands, here's how I see things breaking down for the best and brightest of 2025.

Many of these categories are shaping up as tight races, and there are still a few regular-season games left that could edge some contenders a nose ahead in the eyes of the voters.

Cards on the table: My MVP pick is Anders Dreyer.

And that’s because San Diego FC’s star has been doing the business all season. He's been available. He's been on the pitch. His numbers speak for themselves: 15 goals, six game-winners, a league-leading 18 assists, 80 key passes and a team that's vastly exceeded expectations, as shown by equaling the MLS record for most points in an expansion season (57). One more point over their final two matches, and it’s theirs outright.

I know what you’re thinking: How can Dreyer compete with Lionel Messi?

Indeed, the GOAT has the advantage in name recognition, and he's been excellent with 24g/14a (and counting). He's the league leader in goal contributions and is the best attacker of all time. But he's got help – Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Súarez, Rodrigo De Paul and the rest of the supporting cast at Inter Miami. We knew nothing about this San Diego team before the season started. For a player to arrive in the league and do what Dreyer has done in year one is incredible, and even if it's just my vote, he gets it.

LAFC’s Denis Bouanga is making a late run into the reckoning, too. With an absurd nine goals in his last five games, he might just pip Messi to the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi. Evander also has a strong case, and I thought he was quite close to surpassing Messi to last year’s MVP – he was very underrated for Portland. I was rooting for him, and with 17g/14a, many of them highlight-reel quality, he’s been every bit as good for FC Cincinnati this season.