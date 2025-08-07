Toronto FC acquire Djordje Mihailovic from Colorado Rapids

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- TOR receive: Djordje Milhailovic
- COL receive: Up to $9 million, sell-on %
Toronto FC have acquired midfielder Djordje Mihailovic from the Colorado Rapids in a blockbuster trade, the clubs announced Thursday.
In exchange for the 26-year-old US international, the Rapids receive up to $9 million in a cash-for-player trade and maintain a sell-on fee. The funds include $8 million up front and another $1 million if certain performance-based metrics are achieved.
Mihailovic will be a Designated Player for Toronto, who have paid the second-highest cash-for-player amount in league history, trailing only FC Cincinnati's acquisition of Evander from the Portland Timbers ($12 million guaranteed, $150k in incentives).
Additionally, Mihailovic has signed a new deal with Toronto through 2028 with an option for 2029.
"We are thrilled to welcome Djordje and his family to Toronto at this important time in our club’s evolution. The signing of Djordje is a landmark moment, not just for our team, but for our fans, as the clearest symbol of our ownership’s intention and commitment to winning," said Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez.
"As we determined the best strategy to approach our team’s transformation, we identified Djordje as the perfect foundational piece for our club, as one of the most prolific chance creators in MLS. Djordje’s ability to deliver high-level output week in and week out is widely understood, but his winning mentality and desire to elevate TFC were key factors in securing him as our new number 10."
Proven commodity
Mihailovic arrived in Colorado ahead of the 2024 MLS campaign from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar for a then-club-record transfer fee north of $3 million. He tallied 23g/22a in 63 appearances (all competitions) for the Rapids and led the club in goal contributions this season (16).
Before his time in Europe, Mihailovic had stints with Chicago Fire FC (2017-20) and CF Montréal (2021-22). He's a Chicago homegrown product and won the 2021 Canadian Championship with Montréal.
Internationally, Mihailovic has three goals in 11 USMNT caps. He's featured at two Concacaf Gold Cups (2019, '23) and was an overage player at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
"Djordje made a meaningful impact during his time in Colorado, and while we’re disappointed to see him go, especially at this stage in the season, we wish him well in the next chapter of his career," said Rapids president Pádraig Smith.
"Our ambition is to build a championship contender, and we’re committed to turning Djordje’s departure into an opportunity to further strengthen the roster as we continue our quest to bring an MLS Cup back to Colorado."
Toronto building block
Mihailovic joins his fourth MLS club as Toronto's highest-profile signing under head coach Robin Fraser, who took the reins amid a transitional 2025 season.
The Reds hit the reset button on their long-term roster vision last month after mutually parting with Italian DPs Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.
Toronto last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2020 and are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference. They're 14 points shy of the postseason line with 10 games remaining.
"When I first joined the league, Toronto was a powerhouse, and I could tell it was one of the best teams in MLS. I know the history and potential of this club and where it can go. The way the fans and the entire city rally behind the team is special. I am excited to join Toronto FC," said Mihailovic.
"After speaking with Jason and Robin, I can sense the ambition from the entire organization to get back to the top of the league, and their vision for this project truly excites me. I am happy to be a part of an environment like this."
What now for Colorado?
Mihailovic's departure opens up a second DP slot in as many months for the Rapids after they waived Kévin Cabral in July. Their remaining DP is Brazilian striker Rafael Navarro.
With Mihailovic out of the picture, Colorado can make additional signings through the end of the Secondary Transfer Window on Aug. 21.
In year two under head coach Chris Armas, the Rapids hold the ninth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
"I want to thank everyone at the Colorado Rapids for everything they’ve done for me over the past year. This club brought me back from Europe and supported me in my dream of representing the United States in the Olympics," said Mihailovic.
"Most recently, I asked for a move to Toronto for personal reasons, and I deeply appreciate the professionalism and understanding the Rapids showed in facilitating this transfer. I’m grateful to everyone I’ve met here; teammates, coaches, staff, and fans, and I’ll always carry those positive memories with me."
