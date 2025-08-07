Toronto FC acquire Djordje Mihailovic from Colorado Rapids

In exchange for the 26-year-old US international, the Rapids receive up to $9 million in a cash-for-player trade and maintain a sell-on fee. The funds include $8 million up front and another $1 million if certain performance-based metrics are achieved.

Mihailovic will be a Designated Player for Toronto, who have paid the second-highest cash-for-player amount in league history, trailing only FC Cincinnati's acquisition of Evander from the Portland Timbers ($12 million guaranteed, $150k in incentives).

Additionally, Mihailovic has signed a new deal with Toronto through 2028 with an option for 2029.

"We are thrilled to welcome Djordje and his family to Toronto at this important time in our club’s evolution. The signing of Djordje is a landmark moment, not just for our team, but for our fans, as the clearest symbol of our ownership’s intention and commitment to winning," said Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez.