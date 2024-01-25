MLS transfer latest: Seattle get de la Vega, Charlotte changes, New England pursuit

They got him.
Seattle Sounders FC have officially signed Pedro de la Vega from Lanús, news that GM Craig Waibel called the "worst-kept secret in Seattle soccer history" during Wednesday's formal unveiling. This one didn't exactly come out of left field (it's been rumored for weeks), but it's nonetheless a significant moment for the club.
The first-ever Young Designated Player for the Sounders, de la Vega is an Argentine youth international who arrives with big dreams and – I'll just say it – a million-dollar smile:
Watching the video of de la Vega's first press conference, he made quite the impression – plus recognizes the weight/responsibility that comes with inheriting the No. 10 shirt from club legend Nico Lodeiro. I recommend checking out this Sounder at Heart piece for a more in-depth look, which highlights the 22-year-old's humility and confidence.
As for what to expect on the field? Head coach Brian Schmetzer is careful with the early hype.
"We’d love him to have 10 goals, 10 assists – he’s certainly capable of that," Schmetzer said. "He will have some buildup into what MLS is. It’s good in the sense that he’s with a pretty experienced team, a group that's been together. I think that will help him.
"I don't want to put too many expectations on him. Yes, he is a Young DP. What is young? We have 15- and 17-year-olds at training. He’s got a lot more experience. That will raise the stakes a little bit. We'll expect certain metrics.
"He does work. I know the sports science data guys looked at all his numbers. He does put the miles in. It will be team first and then if he helps the team win a championship, I don’t care if he scores five or 15."
Therein lies a reminder: Seattle are a trophy-first club with lofty standards. And based on these de la Vega highlights, plus his envisioned fit as a left winger, there's every reason to believe he'll help them compete for silverware on multiple fronts:
Józwiak out
Charlotte FC are in Florida for preseason, laying the groundwork for their third MLS season and first under head coach Dean Smith.
One crucial update? It looks like DP winger Kamil Józwiak is leaving the club after underdelivering for CLTFC, tallying 2g/10a in 44 matches.
"I had a chat with him before," Smith said of the Polish international. "I just felt that we would look for a different profile of player where Kamil plays and he understood that. I believe he and his agent are looking for clubs at the moment."
As for who fills Jozwiak's DP spot? Charlotte have been linked with Danish midfielder Albert Grønbæk, reportedly looking to make a club-record move for the Bodø/Glimt standout. There are mixed updates out there, some indicating he'll stick at the Norwegian club.
Elsewhere, Smith said there's a "couple more pieces that we need to improve the roster." The Englishman specifically highlighted a left-footed center back and pacy options in attack.
Then it's also about getting more out of DP forwards Enzo Copetti and Karol Swiderski. Copetti had 6g/2a in 26 matches during his debut season with the club. Swiderski, to his credit, is Charlotte's all-time leading scorer with 22g/10a in 61 matches.
"I think their return has to be better than what it was last season and that's the pressure that I would put on them," Smith said. "But the beauty of it, for me, is they're not DPs that I chose so they have to prove to me that they're valuable to me, to the team and they can go and perform at the highest level to get their places in the team. What I've seen from both of them so far is a willingness to do that."
FCD splash?
There's nothing formal just yet, but it sounds like FC Dallas are preparing for a head-turning transfer.
"We are looking for a major acquisition here," club president Dan Hunt said, per the Dallas Observer. "Could be the highest dollar spent amount ever in the history of FC Dallas for a player. That's what we're talking about right now.
"Alan Velasco was the high watermark for the club at this point. Inbound, which was $8 million. So we're looking at a player to surpass that potentially."
Whether it's Musa or someone else, watch this space.
Elis return?
Hey, that's a familiar face:
For fans hoping Elis would return to MLS in Dynamo orange, reports indicate Houston couldn't make it work financially. Alas, even though it's a sentimental possibility.
New England would reportedly bring the Honduran international forward in on a non-DP deal, complementing an attack that already features Carles Gil, Tomás Chancalay and Giacomo Vrioni as DPs. They've also got U22 Initiative winger Dylan Borrero recovering from an ACL tear (likely back by mid-spring) and promising homegrown/US youth international Esmir Bajraktarevic, among others.
The Revs love their MLS-proven signings, and Elis is exactly that at age 27. He produced 34 goals and 27 assists over 88 appearances for the Dynamo, an explosive winger who moved to the Portuguese top flight in 2020 with Boavista before migrating to the French ranks at Bordeaux.
This would be a great addition as the Revs' Caleb Porter era begins.
LAFC turnover
By my count, LAFC have lost 15 players from their 2023 squad that reached MLS Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup finals. That number reaches 16 if a return for Carlos Vela isn't worked out (he's currently not under contract).
What we're saying is life's been busy for GM/co-president John Thorrington:
Some positions of need in Black & Gold: left back, midfield and forward. It also sounds like, based on Thorrington's press conference Thursday, that reigning Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Dénis Bouanga will be back in 2024.
A scattering of news/updates, with plenty more likely coming from LAFC in the weeks ahead:
- ST Mario González was loaned to Spanish second-division side Sporting de Gijón through June 2024 with a purchase option
- FW Stipe Biuk was loaned to Spanish second-division side Real Valladolid through June 2024 with a purchase option
- CB Lorenzo Dellavalle signed from their MLS NEXT Pro squad after starring for Juventus' youth teams and Italy's U-19s
- LB Omar Campos is linked with a move from Santos Laguna; he's a Mexican international
- MF Kellyn Acosta is confirmed as leaving the club in free agency
There's only a month before their 2024 opener on Feb. 24 vs. Seattle at BMO Stadium (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX). The clock is ticking to get a championship-contending squad assembled and ready to go.
Around the horn
This week, some key deals have gone official. Here are a few that stand out, in our opinion.
Freire joins Miami: The center back Inter Miami badly needed after trading Kamal Miller to the Portland Timbers? Step in Nicolás Freire, who's on loan from Liga MX side Pumas UNAM and expected to play alongside Argentine youth international Tomás Avilés and Ukraine international Sergii Kryvtsov.
Colorado re-acquire Vines: The Rapids have secured a homecoming, landing USMNT left back Sam Vines from Belgian top-flight side Royal Antwerp. He went the other midway through the 2021 MLS season, and now is Colorado's latest piece of an offseason makeover (joining Zack Steffen, Djordje Mihailovic, Omir Fernandez, et al).
Could a defensive midfielder be next? Reports connect them to former Senegal youth international Lamine Diack.
Gioacchini departs for Italy: From Expansion Draft selection to co-leading scorer in a record-setting debut season. USMNT forward Nicholas Gioacchini has taken that path from St. Louis CITY SC to Italian Serie B side Como 1907 for a reported $2 million fee that could reach $4 million with add-ons. Who replaces him up top?
Maybe Minnesota will soon hire a head coach. They're the last remaining club with a vacancy and are currently led by interim boss Cameron Knowles.