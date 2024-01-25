MLS transfer latest: Seattle get de la Vega, Charlotte changes, New England pursuit

The first-ever Young Designated Player for the Sounders, de la Vega is an Argentine youth international who arrives with big dreams and – I'll just say it – a million-dollar smile:

Seattle Sounders FC have officially signed Pedro de la Vega from Lanús, news that GM Craig Waibel called the "worst-kept secret in Seattle soccer history" during Wednesday's formal unveiling. This one didn't exactly come out of left field (it's been rumored for weeks), but it's nonetheless a significant moment for the club.

Therein lies a reminder: Seattle are a trophy-first club with lofty standards. And based on these de la Vega highlights, plus his envisioned fit as a left winger, there's every reason to believe he'll help them compete for silverware on multiple fronts:

"He does work. I know the sports science data guys looked at all his numbers. He does put the miles in. It will be team first and then if he helps the team win a championship, I don’t care if he scores five or 15."

"I don't want to put too many expectations on him. Yes, he is a Young DP. What is young? We have 15- and 17-year-olds at training. He’s got a lot more experience. That will raise the stakes a little bit. We'll expect certain metrics.

"We’d love him to have 10 goals, 10 assists – he’s certainly capable of that," Schmetzer said. "He will have some buildup into what MLS is. It’s good in the sense that he’s with a pretty experienced team, a group that's been together. I think that will help him.

As for what to expect on the field? Head coach Brian Schmetzer is careful with the early hype.

Watching the video of de la Vega's first press conference, he made quite the impression – plus recognizes the weight/responsibility that comes with inheriting the No. 10 shirt from club legend Nico Lodeiro . I recommend checking out this Sounder at Heart piece for a more in-depth look, which highlights the 22-year-old's humility and confidence.

Józwiak out

Charlotte FC are in Florida for preseason, laying the groundwork for their third MLS season and first under head coach Dean Smith.

One crucial update? It looks like DP winger Kamil Józwiak is leaving the club after underdelivering for CLTFC, tallying 2g/10a in 44 matches.

"I had a chat with him before," Smith said of the Polish international. "I just felt that we would look for a different profile of player where Kamil plays and he understood that. I believe he and his agent are looking for clubs at the moment."

As for who fills Jozwiak's DP spot? Charlotte have been linked with Danish midfielder Albert Grønbæk, reportedly looking to make a club-record move for the Bodø/Glimt standout. There are mixed updates out there, some indicating he'll stick at the Norwegian club.

Elsewhere, Smith said there's a "couple more pieces that we need to improve the roster." The Englishman specifically highlighted a left-footed center back and pacy options in attack.

Then it's also about getting more out of DP forwards Enzo Copetti and Karol Swiderski. Copetti had 6g/2a in 26 matches during his debut season with the club. Swiderski, to his credit, is Charlotte's all-time leading scorer with 22g/10a in 61 matches.

"I think their return has to be better than what it was last season and that's the pressure that I would put on them," Smith said. "But the beauty of it, for me, is they're not DPs that I chose so they have to prove to me that they're valuable to me, to the team and they can go and perform at the highest level to get their places in the team. What I've seen from both of them so far is a willingness to do that."

FCD splash?

There's nothing formal just yet, but it sounds like FC Dallas are preparing for a head-turning transfer.

"We are looking for a major acquisition here," club president Dan Hunt said, per the Dallas Observer. "Could be the highest dollar spent amount ever in the history of FC Dallas for a player. That's what we're talking about right now.

"Alan Velasco was the high watermark for the club at this point. Inbound, which was $8 million. So we're looking at a player to surpass that potentially."