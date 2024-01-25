Seattle Sounders land "tremendous player" in Pedro de la Vega

RENTON, Wash. – A new era kicked off in earnest Wednesday at Seattle Sounders FC 's just-opened training facility, where the club held an introductory press conference unveiling Argentine attacker Pedro de la Vega as their new Young Designated Player signing.

"I was always very passionate about coming to MLS. I had a lot of desire to come over here and I'm happy that I have come to a club like this, a club that is always competing for big things in the league they're playing or in any type of competition they are playing. I like the fact that there is also opportunity for me to grow and there's always championships in sight."

"I knew the club that I was coming to," de la Vega told reporters through a translator at Sounders FC Center at Longacres. "I know that it's a big club. I know that it is a club with always high expectations and that's always fighting to be in the top places of the league.

De la Vega arrives after weeks of rumors and speculation linking Seattle to the 22-year-old, previously a highly-touted prospect in Argentina with his boyhood club Lanús. And he's ready to meet the moment.

How de la Vega fits

Perhaps indicating his expected importance, de la Vega assumes the No. 10. That shirt was previously held by Sounders legend and longtime captain Nicolás Lodeiro, who departed for Orlando City SC in free agency this offseason.

"It's an honor to play with [the No. 10 jersey]," said de la Vega, who's under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. "More than pressure, it's motivation for me to actually honor that number and use it in a positive way."

In de la Vega, the Sounders hope they've found a centerpiece who can help unlock an offense that never quite reached second gear in 2023. He tallied 17 goals and 14 assists in 127 appearances across all competitions for Lanús, plus featured at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2020 Summer Olympics for Argentina.

The move is about more than increasing firepower, though.

"It's easy to find great players, but that's not what the Sounders holistically stand for," general manager and chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said. "What we stand for is great players who are also great people.

"… And so when I flew down to Buenos Aires and met with Pedro, it was an incredible experience even though neither of us spoke each other's language, how well we connected and just how professional he is and the foresight he had on his future off the field, which added to the process for us."

De la Vega’s abilities as both a facilitator and goal-scorer are traits head coach Brian Schmetzer hopes to integrate as they depart for preseason training camp in Marbella, Spain – continuing the buildup to their Feb. 24 regular-season opener at LAFC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX).

"He's going to be an attacking player," Schmetzer said. "Where he lines up on the field is TBD. He's going to get playing time, he's a tremendous player. And it's not just the goals he's scored.

"What I liked about him is he fits who we are here: He doesn't quit, works hard, grit, determination, always running, always moving. He's an exciting player. Dribbling at people, defenders, so we'll work him in, we'll find the right spot for him. But he's going to be an exciting player to watch."