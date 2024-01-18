Transfer Tracker

LAFC loan Mario González to Sporting de Gijón

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

LAFC have loaned striker Mario González to Spanish second-division side Sporting de Gijón through June 2024 with a purchase option, the club announced Wednesday.

González, 27, joined LAFC last July from Portuguese side Sporting Clube de Braga. He was limited to 1g/1a in 12 matches across all competitions, playing just over 500 minutes.

Currently, Sporting de Gijón sit third in LaLiga 2 and are led by former Charlotte FC head coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez.

As González departs, Nathan Ordaz remains as a natural striker on LAFC's roster. They face several open-ended questions up top, including whether Carlos Vela will return and if Dénis Bouanga remains or heads back to Europe.

The Black & Gold, who were MLS Cup runners-up in 2023, start their new campaign on Feb. 24 vs. Seattle Sounders FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

