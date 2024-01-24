LAFC sign Italian center back Lorenzo Dellavalle

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have signed Italian youth international defender Lorenzo Dellavalle from their MLS NEXT Pro team through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Wednesday.

The 19-year-old center back played in Juventus' youth system before joining LAFC2 last August and appearing in three matches.

"Lorenzo is a talented young defender, mature beyond his years, and has a bright future ahead of him at LAFC," co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release.

"Despite joining us late in the season, Lorenzo quickly demonstrated that he is ready to contribute at the first-team level and help us in our ambitions to win more trophies. We are grateful for Lorenzo’s commitment and would also like to thank his representative, Tim Lopez, for his help throughout the process."

In 2023, Dellavalle helped Italy capture the UEFA U-19 Euro Championship. While at Juventus, he logged 55 appearances across all competitions between their U-17 and U-19 squads.