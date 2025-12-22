Red Bull New York re-sign goalkeeper AJ Marcucci

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Red Bull New York have re-signed goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci through 2029 with an option for 2030, the club announced Monday.

The 26-year-old was out of contract and returns for his fifth season at RBNY, having made his MLS debut in 2025 and appearing in seven matches across all competitions. He was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

Red Bull recently parted ways with Carlos Coronel, the club's No. 1 goalkeeper for the past five seasons.

Marcucci suffered a season-ending ACL injury in August.

“We are pleased to sign A.J. to a new long-term contract to keep him with the club,” said RBNY head of sport, Julian de Guzman. “Despite his season-ending injury, A.J. had a fantastic stretch with us this past year. We believe in his abilities and are excited to continue to have him as a part of this organization.”