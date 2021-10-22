MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 25

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
Match #1: Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, October 23 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- SEA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SKC win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Seattle ended a three-match losing streak against Sporting Kansas City with a 2-1 win at Children’s Mercy Park in September. The Sounders haven’t defeated Sporting multiple times in a season since 2011 when they won both meetings
- Sporting Kansas City, which lost 2-1 at Vancouver in their last match, haven't lost consecutive matches since September 2020. SKC have followed up each of their first six losses this season with a victory in the next match
- All-time matchups: Seattle Sounders lead 11W - 8L - 5D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle +100, Draw +250, Sporting +250
Match #2: New York City FC vs. D.C. United
Saturday, October 23 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NYC (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- DC win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- New York City FC have never lost a home match against D.C. United (W5 D2), including wins in the last two meetings at home
- New York City FC are winless in three straight home matches (D2 L1) for the second time this season after also failing to win three straight matches at home in May-June (D1 L2)
- D.C. United have just one point from their last five away matches (D2 L1) since a 4-2 win at Columbus on Aug. 4. That win in Columbus is D.C.’s only victory in their last 11 on the road (D4 L6) dating back to the beginning of June
- All-time matchups: New York City FC lead 8W - 5L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New York City -135, Draw +260, D.C. +340
Match #3: Philadelphia Union vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, October 23 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
- PHI win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NSH win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Philadelphia have won three straight home matches, keeping clean sheets in each of the last two. The Union have lost just one of their last 13 at Subaru Park (W9 D3) dating back to mid-May
- Nashville SC recorded their fifth consecutive draw on Wednesday. Only Chicago Fire FC in 2014 and Colorado Rapids in 2011 have drawn six consecutive matches inside of a single season in MLS history
- All-time matchups: Nashville SC lead 1W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Philadelphia +105, Draw +230, Nashville +240
Match #4: LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, October 23 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Univision, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- LA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- DAL win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- FC Dallas have won six of their last eight matches against the Galaxy (L2) dating back to March 2017, including a 4-0 home win on July 24
- The Galaxy are coming off a 3-0 victory against Houston, the largest shutout win for the club in more than a year
- FC Dallas are winless in their last eight games, tied for the longest active winless streak in MLS with FC Cincinnati
- All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 39W - 34L - 12D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LA -165, Draw +320, Dallas +360
Match #5: Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Sunday, October 24 at 5:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATX win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- HOU win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Both sides have won their home match against the other, with Austin recording a 3-2 win on August 4 and Houston winning 3-0 at home on September 11
- Austin FC suffered their 19th loss of the season on Wednesday at San Jose. Another defeat would make Austin the fourth expansion side to lose at least 20 times in their inaugural season, joining FC Cincinnati, Real Salt Lake and Chivas USA
- All-time matchups: Series is even at 1W - 1L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Austin +110, Draw +260, Houston +210
Match #6: Orlando City SC vs. New England Revolution
Sunday, October 24 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- ORL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NE win (30 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- New England have won four of their last five matches against Orlando City (D1)
- Orlando City are unbeaten in four straight matches (W2 D2) after a four-match losing streak
- The Revs can tie the league points record of 72, set by LAFC in 2019, with a win in Orlando
- Gustavo Bou trails Ola Kamara by just two goals in the 2021 Golden Boot presented by Audi race. Nani paces Orlando City with nine goals on the campaign
- All-time matchups: New England Revolution lead 6W - 3L - 5D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando +130, Draw +280, New England +165