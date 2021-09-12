Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 3, Austin FC 0

Griffin Dorsey got Houston Dynamo FC off to a fast start with a first-minute goal and Fafa Picault added two goals of his own on either side of halftime en route to a 3-0 win over Austin FC at BBVA Stadium Saturday night, snapping a 16-match winless streak.

In a battle between two teams way outside the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs race, the victory lifts Houston above Austin and off the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

And Houston wasted no time getting on the board, scoring just 48 seconds in via an attack that Darwin Quintero spearheaded with an initial shot on goal. Dorsey then pounced on the rebound.

The Dynamo got their second goal in the 24th minute, with Austin defender Julio Cascante trying to deal with a Route 1 pass. But he put it in the path of Picault, who was delighted to get on the end of the miscue and finish.

Austin created a few chances to get on the board before halftime but ultimately didn't register a shot on goal through the opening 45. Close calls included Tomas Pochettino with a shot from distance in the 15th minute that just slipped wide of the post, and Cecilio Dominguez slipping and whiffing at the far post in the 28th minute on a corner kick that had his name on it.