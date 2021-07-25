Recap: FC Dallas 4, LA Galaxy 0

Ricardo Pepi exploded for a historic hat trick to spark FC Dallas to an emphatic 4-0 victory over the LA Galaxy at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night.

Pepi continued his breakout campaign by striking for a trio of lethal finishes in the 27th, 44th and 50th minutes before Jader Obrian added a late insurance tally, delivering Luchi Gonzalez's group all three points. He's now the youngest player in MLS history to record a hat trick, beating a record that was previously held by now-Austin FC forward Kekuta Manneh.

Pepi got FC Dallas on top just shy of the half-hour mark, keeping his stellar run of recent form going with an opener that marked his fourth straight home match with a goal. The 18-year-old forward snuck behind the LA backline and controlled a through ball from Andres Ricaurte, making no mistake with the finish past Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

He then found the brace right on the stroke of halftime, nodding down a Jesus Ferreira corner kick and burying another well-taken strike to the far post, doubling FC Dallas' lead heading into intermission.

Pepi wasted little time completing the hat trick, striking for a third shortly after the restart. It was another class finish from the homegrown product, as he took a feed from Szabolcs Schon and tucked away a perfectly-placed shot into the lower right corner.