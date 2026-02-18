MLS is Back: 11 biggest moves this offseason

It’s officially Matchweek 1 in MLS, which means we are finally back!
A lot has happened since Inter Miami CF hoisted their first MLS Cup back in early December. Let’s catch up on which teams made big signings to improve their rosters in 2026.
Here are my favorite signings in MLS so far this season.
Germán Berterame to Inter Miami
One of the most consistent goal scorers in LIGA MX over the last five years, Berterame is in his prime and worth the $15 million price tag Miami reportedly paid.
A few other MLS teams have tried to sign Berterame over the years, but the Herons finally got it over the line.
I expect Berterame to form a one-two punch with Lionel Messi and challenge his new teammate to win the Golden Boot presented by Audi in 2026. What a signing.
James Rodríguez to Minnesota United
Say what you want about James and his underachievements at club level, this is still the starting No. 10 for the Colombia national team going into the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He has been a bright spot for that team for more than a decade.
Can he carry that over and play with the motivation of the World Cup around the corner to lift Minnesota United to the next level? I’m not sure, but I am intrigued to watch it unfold.
Stephen Eustáquio to LAFC
LAFC have been searching for a center midfielder to replace the injured Igor Jesus and they have found a fantastic player in Eustáquio, who arrives on loan from Portuguese giants Porto.
The Canadian international will chip in with a few goals from midfield. But mainly, he will be the guy who dictates the tempo of the game for LAFC and tries to spring defense into attack for Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min.
Justin Haak & Jakob Glesnes join LA Galaxy
LA Galaxy's defense was poor in 2025, so they went out into the market and signed two of the best center backs in MLS.
Haak is coming off a career year and can play center back or defensive midfield. Glesnes is a leader and the type of center back any MLS team would be lucky to have.
Between those two and Emiro Garcés, Greg Vanney finally has three very good CBs to choose from. The Galaxy will challenge for titles in 2026.
Timo Werner to San Jose Earthquakes
It’s been a weird offseason in San Jose.
Chicho Arango signs a new contract, Josef Martínez departs for LIGA MX, Cristian Espinoza leaves in free agency (more on that next) and then Chicho Arango gets loaned back to Colombia.
The one man who can make Earthquakes fans forget about all that is Timo Werner. With a winning pedigree across Europe and the ability to score plenty of goals, Werner could be the signing Bruce Arena has been waiting for.
Cristian Espinoza to Nashville SC
Nashville got better, plain and simple, with the addition of Espinoza to their already potent attack.
The knock on them last season was that if Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge weren’t producing on the day, who would be that next man up? Enter Espinoza.
One of the most consistent wingers in MLS over the last four years, the Argentine will be a constant threat down the right flank with goals and assists.
Luca de la Torre to Charlotte FC
De la Torre is an under-the-radar signing who will prove very important for years to come in Charlotte.
San Diego arguably didn’t value him as much as they should have, and it was smart for Charlotte to land the USMNT midfielder.
His ball progression is up there with some of the best in MLS, and I expect him to be a locked-in starter and difference-maker for Dean Smith from day one. He will help control the tempo of the game and get the ball to Wilfried Zaha in spots where he can be dangerous.
Facundo Torres lands with Austin
During Facundo Torres' tenure in Orlando, he was one of MLS's most dangerous and consistent attackers. The Uruguayan international was constantly bugging back lines and asking questions of opposing defenses. Most importantly, he was clinical in the final third.
This is something Austin FC sorely lacked last year. Torres should pick up in MLS right where he left off before his transfer to Palmeiras in Brazil.
Mateusz Bogusz joins Houston Dynamo
Bogusz is another player returning to MLS who knows the league and was successful.
I like this signing because the Polish international is so versatile. He can play anywhere in a midfield three or any of the front three positions, plus he has a cannon of a shot from outside the box.
Bogusz will score some bangers in Houston and immediately make them better.
Red Bull New York refresh
I really like what Red Bull New York's front office has done this offseason. First smart move: making Michael Bradley head coach. Next, they went out and got some players with something to prove.
Ethan Horvath is an experienced goalkeeper and wants to play his way back into the USMNT picture. Justin Che is a bright, young right back who could be the revelation of the season. Cade Cowell has speed to burn. Can he fit into the new RBNY playing style and gain some consistency in the final third?
Finally, new DP winger Jorge Ruvalcaba has done it in LIGA MX at Pumas. Now it's his chance to shine with New York.
Inter Miami's head-turning moves
No other club in MLS has done as much as the defending champs this offseason.
We already talked about Berterame and what he will provide up front. But they added real quality to every line of the team.
Acquiring David Ayala from Portland is a move nobody saw coming, and he should step into the midfield role vacated by Sergio Busquets. Jordi Alba retired and the Herons replaced him with Sergio Reguilón, who has experience at Real Madrid, Tottenham and Manchester United. He won’t add as much in attack as Alba did, but that’s a great replacement.
Oh, and they signed Dayne St. Clair, the reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. Enough said.