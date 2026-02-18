MLS is Back: 11 biggest moves this offseason

Luca de la Torre to Charlotte FC

San Diego arguably didn’t value him as much as they should have, and it was smart for Charlotte to land the USMNT midfielder.

His ball progression is up there with some of the best in MLS, and I expect him to be a locked-in starter and difference-maker for Dean Smith from day one. He will help control the tempo of the game and get the ball to Wilfried Zaha in spots where he can be dangerous.