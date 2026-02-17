Toronto FC sign defender Raheem Edwards

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have acquired defender Raheem Edwards after he was waived by Red Bull New York, the club announced Tuesday.

"We are very happy to welcome Raheem back to Toronto," said Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez.

"As a GTA native, Raheem will represent our club with the fire and competitiveness that our supporters expect. He will bolster our defensive personnel and push the demands within the group every day."

Edwards began his professional career with Toronto, where he tallied 1g/7a in 27 appearances across all competitions from 2016-17. In total, the 30-year-old left back has featured for seven MLS clubs, recording 8g/26a in 201 regular-season appearances.

Last season, the former Canadian international played in 24 matches for RBNY, contributing two assists.

Toronto's 2026 season begins on Feb. 21 at FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV). The Reds are seeking their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth since 2020.