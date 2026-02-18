LAFC, Nashville SC roll in Concacaf Champions Cup openers

LAFC and Nashville SC came out strong in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup , earning convincing wins in their respective Round One debuts on Tuesday night.

REAL ESPAÑA 1, LAFC 6

The Black & Gold put on a show in Honduras en route to a 6-1 demolition of Real España behind the superstar duo of Denis Bouanga (hat trick) and Son Heung-Min (1g/3a).

David Martínez and Timothy Tillman also lit up the Estadio General Francisco Morazán scoreboard in highlight-reel fashion, the latter capping a dominant first half with a backheel finish.

Jack Jean-Baptiste pulled one back for the hosts early in the second half, but Bouanga completed the hat trick to restore LAFC's five-goal cushion ahead of Leg 2.

They'll look to close out the series at BMO Stadium on Feb. 24.

Goals