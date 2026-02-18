LAFC, Nashville SC roll in Concacaf Champions Cup openers

LAFC and Nashville SC came out strong in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, earning convincing wins in their respective Round One debuts on Tuesday night.
REAL ESPAÑA 1, LAFC 6
The Black & Gold put on a show in Honduras en route to a 6-1 demolition of Real España behind the superstar duo of Denis Bouanga (hat trick) and Son Heung-Min (1g/3a).
David Martínez and Timothy Tillman also lit up the Estadio General Francisco Morazán scoreboard in highlight-reel fashion, the latter capping a dominant first half with a backheel finish.
Jack Jean-Baptiste pulled one back for the hosts early in the second half, but Bouanga completed the hat trick to restore LAFC's five-goal cushion ahead of Leg 2.
They'll look to close out the series at BMO Stadium on Feb. 24.
ATLÉTICO OTTAWA 0, NASHVILLE SC 2
Marquee winter signing Cristian Espinoza came off the bench and assisted on fellow Designated Player Sam Surridge's second-half stoppage-time goal that sealed a 2-0 Nashville win at Canadian Premier League side Atlético Ottawa.
Fellow debutant Woobens Pacius also made a great first impression for the Coyotes, opening the score in the 66th minute.
The Round One series moves to Nashville's GEODIS Park on Feb. 24 for the decisive Leg 2, with the winner facing Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16.