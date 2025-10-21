MLS Cup 2025: Top 5 contenders to win it all

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are here. It's win or go home!

I could make a case for why most teams could win it all (or will fall short). Here are my top five contenders.

This season gave us one of the best Supporters' Shield races ever, and this postseason seems as unpredictable as ever.

Philly will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and their die-hard fans will be behind their squad the whole way.

What I love about this team is that they're battle-tested and always bounce back after adversity. This team perfectly represents their city and their head coach, Bradley Carnell.

The most consistent and balanced team throughout the regular season enters the playoffs with one trophy (Supporters' Shield) already in their cabinet.

Similar to Philadelphia, I like how Vancouver have gone through tough times this season and always bounce back. Remember when they got smashed in the Concacaf Champions Cup final in Mexico? That could have derailed their season, but they got better down the stretch.

I also don't see many teams having a chance to go into Vancouver and beat them on their home pitch.

Thomas Müller has been the perfect addition to what was already a fantastic team. He's put Vancouver over the top and into full-on contender status.

Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min. That would be enough for this blurb, but that is not the whole story of LAFC.

When Aaron Long went down with an Achilles injury a few months ago, I thought their MLS Cup chance was over. The new center-back trio of Ryan Porteous, Eddie Segura and Nkosi Tafari has grown into a strong defensive line. Add a World Cup-winning goalkeeper to that mix in Hugo Lloris, and you have a recipe for a team that can keep a shutout.