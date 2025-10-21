MLS Cup 2025: Top 5 contenders to win it all

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are here. It's win or go home!
This season gave us one of the best Supporters' Shield races ever, and this postseason seems as unpredictable as ever.
I could make a case for why most teams could win it all (or will fall short). Here are my top five contenders.
The most consistent and balanced team throughout the regular season enters the playoffs with one trophy (Supporters' Shield) already in their cabinet.
What I love about this team is that they're battle-tested and always bounce back after adversity. This team perfectly represents their city and their head coach, Bradley Carnell.
Philly will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and their die-hard fans will be behind their squad the whole way.
Thomas Müller has been the perfect addition to what was already a fantastic team. He's put Vancouver over the top and into full-on contender status.
I also don't see many teams having a chance to go into Vancouver and beat them on their home pitch.
Similar to Philadelphia, I like how Vancouver have gone through tough times this season and always bounce back. Remember when they got smashed in the Concacaf Champions Cup final in Mexico? That could have derailed their season, but they got better down the stretch.
Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min. That would be enough for this blurb, but that is not the whole story of LAFC.
When Aaron Long went down with an Achilles injury a few months ago, I thought their MLS Cup chance was over. The new center-back trio of Ryan Porteous, Eddie Segura and Nkosi Tafari has grown into a strong defensive line. Add a World Cup-winning goalkeeper to that mix in Hugo Lloris, and you have a recipe for a team that can keep a shutout.
After that, Bouanga and Son will get you a goal or two – maybe even three or four. They're that dangerous.
You just can't bet against Lionel Messi.
Questions will undoubtedly swirl around Miami's defense and whether they can keep the ball out of the net. But with Messi on the field, you know you will get goals.
Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will want to go out as champions before they retire at season's end. The Herons will be going all-in for those two legends.
It hasn't been the best end to the regular season for Seattle, but I'm falling back on what I saw in Leagues Cup: championship mettle.
This team has "it." They stood toe-to-toe with Messi and Miami in the final and won handily. They can do that again in the playoffs, whether that's on the road or the friendly confines of Lumen Field.
First, Brian Schmetzer has to figure out what his best starting XI is. If that happens, count them out at your own peril.