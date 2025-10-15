MVP Power Rankings: Lionel Messi set to make history

Decision Day is upon us, and the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP race is nearly over.

After many twists and turns during the regular season, we're trending towards a historic finish.

B.J. Callaghan's system has gotten the most out of Surridge. He thrives off service and can create his own chances.

He's got 29 goals in 36 games across all competitions (23 in league play), helping Nashville win their first title ( US Open Cup ) and return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Sam Surridge has been the best pure No. 9 in MLS this year.

Is Evander even better at FC Cincinnati than he was with the Portland Timbers ? I lean more towards "yes" than "no" in that debate.

He's combined for 32 goals and 33 assists in 59 games. That's an absurd level of production for anybody, never mind a No. 10.

Let's zoom out on Evander 's last two seasons.

Denis Bouanga has soared up the rankings while partnering with Son Heung-Min. They've become the most dangerous forward duo in MLS, bar none.

Bouanga has 24 goals this year, including 10 in his last six games. He's chasing his second Golden Boot presented by Audi and is the first player in league history to produce three consecutive seasons with at least 20 goals.