MVP Power Rankings: Lionel Messi set to make history

Decision Day is upon us, and the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP race is nearly over.
After many twists and turns during the regular season, we're trending towards a historic finish.
Here's my final MVP Power Rankings of the year.
Sam Surridge has been the best pure No. 9 in MLS this year.
He's got 29 goals in 36 games across all competitions (23 in league play), helping Nashville win their first title (US Open Cup) and return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
B.J. Callaghan's system has gotten the most out of Surridge. He thrives off service and can create his own chances.
Let's zoom out on Evander's last two seasons.
He's combined for 32 goals and 33 assists in 59 games. That's an absurd level of production for anybody, never mind a No. 10.
Is Evander even better at FC Cincinnati than he was with the Portland Timbers? I lean more towards "yes" than "no" in that debate.
Denis Bouanga has soared up the rankings while partnering with Son Heung-Min. They've become the most dangerous forward duo in MLS, bar none.
Bouanga has 24 goals this year, including 10 in his last six games. He's chasing his second Golden Boot presented by Audi and is the first player in league history to produce three consecutive seasons with at least 20 goals.
I'll say it again: Bouanga must be an absolute nightmare to defend, especially in the open field.
In any other season, Anders Dreyer might very well win MVP. But he'll likely have to settle for Newcomer of the Year, thanks to a certain No. 10 in South Florida.
The Danish winger has the second-most goal contributions in MLS (35), helping San Diego FC enjoy the best expansion season in league history.
With a team-high 17 goals and joint-league-best 18 assists, he's been everything this club could have wanted and more.
In the league's 30th season, I think we'll get the first back-to-back MVP winner.
Lionel Messi enters Decision Day with a league-best 26 goals and is tied with Dreyer for the assists lead (18). He could even catch Carlos Vela's single-season goal contributions record – he's on 44, five back of the LAFC legend.
Messi's brilliance is a joy to watch, and now we'll see if he can deliver Inter Miami their first MLS Cup.