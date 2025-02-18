MLS is Back: 10 biggest newcomers in 2025

Quietly but relentlessly, MLS keeps growing its profile on the international transfer market, with steadily growing sums of spending both inbound and outgoing from window to window.

You know about the likes of Lionel Messi , Olivier Giroud and Christian Benteke . So, here’s the newest batch of stars ready to light up the league in 2025.

This winter’s business ramped up that evolution noticeably, setting multiple new records as a flood of elite talent flowed in from around the world.

If Miguel Almirón , Alexey Miranchuk and ATL’s range of other providers can keep him served, Latte Lath should cook in MLS.

The Cote d’Ivoire international’s blistering speed is what jumps off the screen. But as ATLUTD.com’s Sandy McAfee noted , he’s a complete forward, ranking among the top six of frontrunners in the EFL Championship in a range of categories, including goals per 90 minutes, non-penalty goals per 90, non-penalty xG per 90, post-shot xG per 90 and finishing quality per 90.

After several years in the wilderness, Atlanta United have high hopes of regaining their place in the MLS elite this season, and the flagship is Latte Lath , the in-prime striker freshly acquired from Middlesbrough for a reported MLS-record $22 million transfer fee plus add-ons.

That would be Zaha , a livewire dribbler who’s eager to combine with teammates and sniff out pockets of space to uncork shots. We expect the Galatasaray loanee to cook in MLS’s transition-friendly environments, and if all goes well he’ll make Charlotte legit contenders.

Dynamic in attack they were not, however, exemplified by them scoring just one goal across the 270-plus minutes of their Round One series loss to Orlando City in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. So CLT went big in the winter window, recruiting one of the most effervescently creative attackers in the modern history of the English Premier League to spice things up.

If you needed one word to describe Charlotte FC under Dean Smith, it might be ‘sturdy.’ The Crown were one of the league’s toughest teams to play against in 2024, organized and compact and a particularly tough out in front of the big home crowds at Bank of America Stadium.

A slick, incisive winger who’s won league titles at Pachuca, PSV and Napoli, Lozano can do it all from his usual station along the left channel: cut inside and shoot or combine, beat defenders to the byline and cross, arrive at the back post to finish – and he doesn’t shirk his defensive duties, even in pressing schemes like the one SDFC look likely to use. There’s magic in those boots, and the Chrome-and-Azul will rely on it.

It was no accident that after San Diego FC hired Penn as their CEO, he sought out a luminary with similar appeal both inside and outside the white lines as the club’s “signature player” : Chucky, El Tri royalty since his breakout performances at the 2018 World Cup, which helped him earn Concacaf Men's Player of the Year, among his boatload of other individual honors.

Back in 2018, Tom Penn led LAFC to one of the more impressive expansion launches MLS has ever seen, spearheaded by the charisma and on-field quality of Mexican star Carlos Vela.

Cincy’s climb from MLS punchline to powerhouse was paced by plenty of smart management from general manager Chris Albright and head coach Pat Noonan. Ownership’s commitment to invest whatever is required to compete has also been a key aspect, and they made another big splash shortly after their 2024 campaign ended in a playoffs defeat to New York City FC, setting a new league transfer record (reported $16.2 million) to sign Denkey, the Belgian top flight’s leading scorer last season, from Cercle Brugge.

Atlanta’s capture of Latte Lath would break that record soon enough, but don’t let that distract you from Denkey’s menacing toolkit in front of goal. FCC’s extensive scouting materials documented how the Togo international is the complete package, an efficient finisher with his head and both feet who can provide a No. 9’s hold-up play and channel running, as well as the instincts and movement of a second striker.