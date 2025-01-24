Western Conference: Most intriguing offseason moves so far

We're in the thick of transfer season, though not everybody's been busy. Some teams have, however, and of that group, here are the moves that have got me thinking a little bit.

Myrto Uzuni and the contours of Austin's midfield

Honest to god: If it was 30 years ago, Uzuni would be starting in the English Premier League because his qualities are the classic “second forward” qualities English teams looked for in a forward running off of a target man. Work rate, speed, movement in and around the box, a knack for one-touch finishes? He’s got all that, and I have little doubt it’ll translate in MLS.

The issue is there’s no longer really a natural home for that type of player at the very top of the game, as the 4-2-3-1 and the 4-3-3 have basically killed the second forward. The meta has changed, shifting in the direction of pure pitch control, which has led most teams to drop that second forward in favor of a third central midfielder (The other position greatly affected: the No. 10. There are almost no classic 10s at the very highest level anymore since “individual genius” roster builds have been replaced by the press, positional play, playmaking wingers or some combination of all three).

Anyway, Uzuni is showing, this year in LaLiga 2, that second forward remains his best spot. He showed, last year in LaLiga, that he could still be a threat on the counter from the left in a 4-3-3 – though also that he’s not going to be able to add much in the way of possession, playmaking or 1v1 ability when he’s out there.

I don’t think Austin want to be a counterattacking team; I think they want to be a possession team that generates chances with the ball. But they now have three front-line DPs who aren’t really going to help a ton with the first part of that equation.

So now there’s a ton of pressure on this midfield to control the game. That control then sets up the pre-conditions for Osman Bukari (on the right side) or Guilherme Biro (overlapping on the left) to find space wide and deliver final balls across the six. Those balls across the six are how Uzuni and fellow DP Brandon Vazquez score their goals. They won’t be able to add much without that kind of service.

Where’s that leave Austin? Well, I like Owen Wolff and Dani Pereira a lot, and Ilie Sánchez has always been a delight. Besard Sabovic is more of an unknown, with scouting reports and advanced data suggesting he’ll probably be more of a worker than an orchestrator. Same for Nicolás Dubersarsky, the young Argentine d-mid they spent a U22 Initiative slot on.

Which is to say they have some options, and those options could coalesce into a more functional midfield than what we’ve seen from their first few years of existence.

But the bet, between hiring head coach Nico Estévez and making a big splash on Uzuni and Vazquez, is the midfield will be more than functional: the bet is the midfield will control the game. So there’s got to be another big signing coming here. The moves they made this winter don’t make sense without it.