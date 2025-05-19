Marco Reus! LA Galaxy rescued by El Tráfico GOLAZO

“So for me, it's always an opportunity to step up for the team and for myself as well. It was a big game.”

“I like these games, especially when we play at home with our own club,” Reus said post-game at Dignity Health Sports Park.

In the first 2025 edition of the raucous LA derby, Marco Reus brought the inevitable Hollywood star power with a brace to secure a draw at home for reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy , 2-2 , against bitter crosstown rivals LAFC .

“I’ve had these kind of situations a thousand times in my career, so I know what I have to do in this situation,” Reus said. "I'm not watching like, 'Okay, the ref is going to blow the whistle, and then I have to shoot now.' I have to stay calm, just concentrate on the situation and then hopefully it goes in.

As the former Borussia Dortmund star has returned to action over the past month or so, Reus has flipped a switch with six goal contributions in his last five matches – highlighted by a late, equalizing free kick past legendary French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to secure a point in the derby.

With Riqui Puig out until the summer, Reus was expected to fill the Spaniard's free No. 10 role for the Galaxy this season. However, the 35-year-old’s own knee issue has limited his minutes.

"Just to have him in the locker room with his experience and going through this tough stretch of games – he's the guy that continues with positivity around the locker room and everybody respects every time he speaks.”

“It's important to have him on the field because we can rely on him to change the game as he could do last year and Riqui’s not there, but we have Marco Reus, so that's another good player too to kind of fill that spot," midfielder Edwin Cerrillo shared.

“A hell of a finish by Marco on the free kick. We needed him to step up, and he did in that moment,” head coach Greg Vanney praised. “I’m proud of the guys.”

El Tráfico also seems to bring the best out of Reus, who now has two goals and two assists in two matches against LAFC for the Gs.

New beginnings?

For a team on a record 14-match winless streak to start the season, which ties the third-longest overall winless streak in MLS history, a point against their bitter rivals feels invaluable. It may not be three points, but snapping a five-game losing streak after Vanney received a contract extension is beginning to improve the vibes in Carson.

“It’s a derby, and for the fans, it’s very important for them that we keep fighting. We still believe in us, you saw that today," Reus said in a postgame interview with MLS Season Pass. "It was not an easy game for us, like the last games as well, but if we continue like this with the team chemistry, with not giving up, especially in this situation, we will come back.”

Still dwelling at the bottom of the league table without a win (0W-10L-4D; four points), the Galaxy’s experienced manager is not going to get ahead of himself.

“I honestly don't look at the standings because it doesn't make any sense. I know where we are. I know what our points are like,” Vanney said.