Orlando City stun Inter Miami in dominant road victory

The Lions netted three goals courtesy of Luis Muriel , Marco Pašalić , and 70th-minute substitute Dagur Dan Thorhallsson , cruising to yet another shutout win.

The rookie and the vet

Muriel continued his red-hot form, notching his sixth goal of the season — and his sixth in just eight matches — already surpassing his goal total from all of 2024.

“I have to admit, it is not a huge point of pride for me to have accomplished this,” shared the Colombian striker when asked about surpassing last year’s totals. “I am, however, happy that I am going through this moment, that I am helping my team by scoring, which is most important, and I want to keep it going, help my team succeed.”

On the other end of the age and experience spectrum, MLS SuperDraft rookie Joran Gerbet continues to impress — especially when tasked with defending none other than Messi. Now with six straight starts, he’s quickly proving himself a staple in Orlando’s midfield.