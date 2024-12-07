MLS Commissioner Don Garber: “We have an unbelievable opportunity”

CARSON, Calif. – Celebrations will soon follow MLS Cup presented by Audi, when LA Galaxy host New York Red Bulls on Saturday afternoon (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

“We’ve always been laser-focused on fulfilling the promise of the sport in the U.S. and Canada, and this year has been another year of collectively delivering on that promise.”

“It’s been a remarkable year for Major League Soccer,” Garber said from the Amex Club at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Commissioner Don Garber did exactly that Friday afternoon, forecasting what lies ahead as season No. 29 concludes.

Before then, it’s time for reflection on the 2024 season.

MLS recently became the second-highest-attended soccer league worldwide , with over 12.1 million fans filling stadiums this year. There are new benchmarks in sponsorship, consumer products and digital engagement as well – powering increased investment in soccer across the U.S. and Canada.

Records continue to fall off the field, too.

“We are really pleased with the results, and fan response has been extremely positive,” said Garber. “We could not be more excited about our future with Apple.”

With consistent start times, no blackouts and improved picture quality, MLS is at the forefront of streaming in global sport. The league is also fully integrated into the Apple ecosystem of Apps, Fitness, News, Music and more.

This season marked the second of MLS’s 10-year partnership with Apple, broadcasting games worldwide via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV .

The highest-profile example came in July, when Philadelphia Union 's Cavan Sullivan became the youngest debutant in MLS history at 14 years and 293 days old. Or even the Summer Olympics, where 17 of the 18 players on Team USA played in MLS or came through the league’s system.

“We continue to see some of the world’s top young players making MLS their league of choice,” Garber said.

Recently, FC Cincinnati also set a new league record transfer fee by acquiring striker Kévin Denkey , the Belgian League’s top scorer over the last two seasons. He joins for reportedly over $16 million.

But MLS attracts top young talent, not just experienced stars with glittering résumés.

Undoubtedly, the league’s most recognizable player remains Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi . The Argentine icon was named the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP , tallying an incredible 36 goal contributions (20g/16a) despite only playing in 19 matches.

More to come

Next year, teams will continue pursuing several trophies amid a busy calendar.

Ten teams will compete in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, while two – Seattle Sounders FC and Inter Miami – will participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The latter competition, in particular, brings new eyeballs and excitement.

“It’s a chance to showcase our growing competitiveness on a global stage against the world’s best clubs in meaningful matches,” Garber said.

Then there are milestones, like San Diego FC formally becoming expansion team No. 30 in 2025. Or the all-access docuseries from Box-to-Box Films on Apple TV+, offering fans unprecedented insight into the lives of MLS players.

All along, there’s the impending 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico. More than ever, the global audience is focused on what’s unfolding on these shores.

With all this progress, Garber stressed the need to capitalize on what lies ahead.

“Over these next two years, North America will be the epicenter of global soccer,” Garber said. “Our league, clubs and players are all committed to working together on this path to 2026.