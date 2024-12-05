MLS second-highest attended league in the world 

Major League Soccer's total attendance for the 2024 regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs ranks second in the world among all soccer leagues, according to data sourced from Opta.
With over 12.1 million fans having attended an MLS match this season, MLS trailed only the English Premier League in total attendance globally through the 2024 Conference Finals.
League
Country
Total Attendance
English Premier League
England
14.6M+
MLS
United States
12.1M+
Bundesliga
Germany
12M+
Serie A
Italy
11.6M+
La Liga
Spain
10.7M+
Brazilian Série A
Brazil
10.2M+
Ligue 1
France
8.4M+
LIGA MX
Mexico
6.9M+
Attendance milestones for MLS in 2024 include:
- 70,000+: Two matches surpassed 70,000 fans.
- 60,000+: Eight matches had an attendance of 60,000 or higher, including Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series between Atlanta United and Inter Miami CF.
- 50,000+: 10 matches exceeded 50,000 fans.
- 40,000+: 31 matches have seen at least 40,000 fans.