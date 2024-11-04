LA Galaxy's Gabriel Pec named 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year

LA Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec has been named 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year, an award recognizing the year’s most impactful new MLS player with prior professional experience.

The Galaxy acquired Pec last January from Vasco da Gama in his native Brazil, reportedly for $10 million plus incentives. The 23-year-old signed a Young Designated Player deal, forming a fearsome attack alongside Riqui Puig, Dejan Joveljić and fellow winter DP signing Joseph Paintsil.

Pec finished as LA's leading scorer, tallying 16 goals and 14 assists in 33 matches. Additionally, Pec became the fourth-youngest player in MLS history to record at least 30 goal contributions in a single season. He's also the youngest player with at least 15g/10a in an MLS campaign (excluding the shootout era).