LA Galaxy's Gabriel Pec named 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year

LA Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec has been named 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year, an award recognizing the year’s most impactful new MLS player with prior professional experience.
The Galaxy acquired Pec last January from Vasco da Gama in his native Brazil, reportedly for $10 million plus incentives. The 23-year-old signed a Young Designated Player deal, forming a fearsome attack alongside Riqui Puig, Dejan Joveljić and fellow winter DP signing Joseph Paintsil.
Pec finished as LA's leading scorer, tallying 16 goals and 14 assists in 33 matches. Additionally, Pec became the fourth-youngest player in MLS history to record at least 30 goal contributions in a single season. He's also the youngest player with at least 15g/10a in an MLS campaign (excluding the shootout era).
The All-Star winger helped LA return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, earning the Western Conference No. 2 seed (64 points). The Galaxy, who scored a Western Conference-best 69 goals, will compete in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Pec is the second LA Galaxy player to earn this award, joining Zlatan Ibrahimović (2018). He beat out fellow finalists Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF) and Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati).
Newcomer of the Year is voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. Below is a breakdown of the voting results.
Media
Players
Clubs
TOTAL
1. Gabriel Pec (LA)
49.60%
33.95%
29.03%
37.53%
2. Luis Suárez (MIA)
32.40%
24.69%
25.81%
27.63%
3. Luca Orellano (CIN)
4.80%
16.67%
16.13%
12.53%
MLS Newcomer of the Year Winners
- 2024: Gabriel Pec – LA Galaxy
- 2023: Giorgos Giakoumakis – Atlanta United
- 2022: Thiago Almada – Atlanta United
- 2021: Cristian Arango – Los Angeles Football Club
- 2020: Lucas Zelarayán – Columbus Crew
- 2019: Carles Gil – New England Revolution
- 2018: Zlatan Ibrahimović – LA Galaxy
- 2017: Miguel Almirón – Atlanta United
- 2016: Nicolás Lodeiro – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2015: Sebastian Giovinco – Toronto FC
- 2014: Pedro Morales – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- 2013: Diego Valeri – Portland Timbers
- 2012: Federico Higuaín – Columbus Crew
- 2011: Mauro Rosales – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2010: Álvaro Saborío – Real Salt Lake
- 2009: Fredy Montero – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2008: Darren Huckerby – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2007: Luciano Emílio – D.C. United