Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna named 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year

Diego Luna has been named the 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year, recognizing the 21-year-old midfielder's breakout season at Real Salt Lake .

Luna's 20 goal contributions (8g/12a) were second-most for RSL, fueling their climb up the Western Conference standings with a club-record 59-point haul. Additionally, the Claret-and-Cobalt qualified for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The 2024 MLS All-Star and rising US international is the second player in league history to record at least 20 goal contributions in a single season before turning 21, joining now-Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi (12g/9a in 2018).