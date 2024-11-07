Young Player of the Year

Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna named 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year

Diego Luna has been named the 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year, recognizing the 21-year-old midfielder's breakout season at Real Salt Lake.

Luna's 20 goal contributions (8g/12a) were second-most for RSL, fueling their climb up the Western Conference standings with a club-record 59-point haul. Additionally, the Claret-and-Cobalt qualified for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The 2024 MLS All-Star and rising US international is the second player in league history to record at least 20 goal contributions in a single season before turning 21, joining now-Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi (12g/9a in 2018).

Luna is the third American to earn the award in its current iteration and the third to have played in MLS NEXT.

Watch Diego Luna on "Breakaway"

Young Player of the Year recognizes the top MLS player aged 22 and under; eligible players were born on/after Jan. 1, 2002.

This award is voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. Luna beat out fellow finalists Diego Gomez (Inter Miami CF) and Cristian Olivera (LAFC).

Voting Results
Players
Media
Clubs
TOTAL
1. Diego Luna (RSL)
32.69%
52.40%
21.88%
35.66%
2. Diego Gómez (MIA)
23.72% 
22.80% 
53.13%
33.21%
3. Cristian Olivera (LAFC)
6.41%
4.00%
6.25%
5.55%

MLS Young Player of the Year/Rookie of the Year winners

Young Player of the Year

  • 2024: Diego Luna – Real Salt Lake
  • 2023: Thiago Almada – Atlanta United
  • 2022: Jesús Ferreira – FC Dallas
  • 2021: Ricardo Pepi – FC Dallas
  • 2020: Diego Rossi – Los Angeles Football Club

Rookie of the Year

  • 2019: Andre Shinyashiki – Colorado Rapids
  • 2018: Corey Baird – Real Salt Lake
  • 2017: Julian Gressel – Atlanta United
  • 2016: Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders FC
  • 2015: Cyle Larin – Orlando City SC
  • 2014: Tesho Akindele – FC Dallas
  • 2013: Dillon Powers – Colorado Rapids
  • 2012: Austin Berry – Chicago Fire FC
  • 2011: C.J. Sapong – Sporting Kansas City
  • 2010: Andy Najar – D.C. United
  • 2009: Omar Gonzalez – LA Galaxy
  • 2008: Sean Franklin – LA Galaxy
  • 2007: Maurice Edu – Toronto FC
  • 2006: Jonathan Bornstein – Chivas USA
  • 2005: Michael Parkhurst – New England Revolution
  • 2004: Clint Dempsey – New England Revolution
  • 2003: Damani Ralph – Chicago Fire FC
  • 2002: Kyle Martino – Columbus Crew
  • 2001: Rodrigo Faria – MetroStars
  • 2000: Carlos Bocanegra – Chicago Fire FC
  • 1999: Jay Heaps – Miami Fusion
  • 1998: Ben Olsen – D.C. United
  • 1997: Mike Duhaney – Tampa Bay Mutiny
  • 1996: Steve Ralston – Tampa Bay Mutiny
Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna named 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year
