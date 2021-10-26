MLS coaching carousel: Latest on six head coach vacancies

The MLS coaching carousel spins.
Seven teams have changed coaches this season (eight if you include CF Montréal's preseason switch from Thierry Henry to Wilfried Nancy, which I do.) Atlanta United already named their full-time head coach like Montréal did, appointing Gonzalo Pineda, meaning there are currently six jobs in MLS open.
That number very well could increase once the 2021 season ends and the offseason gets underway.
For now, though, there are six we can track. Here's the latest on them all. Vacancies are listed in chronological order, from oldest to newest.
- Open since: July 4
- Interim: Javier Perez
- Latest: Not much!
For the second time in as many offseasons, Toronto have a coaching search underway. Chris Armas was named head coach last year, but was dismissed after 11 MLS games. Javier Perez was named interim manager and, before long, it was announced he'd remain at the helm for the rest of the season.
Before appointing Armas last summer, TFC were linked with Patrick Vieira and Laurent Blanc. Sources described skepticism at the validity of those reports, though. Vieira since became Crystal Palace manager, while Blanc took over Qatar Stars League club Al-Rayyan. Reports last winter suggested that former D.C. United boss Ben Olsen was somewhere in the discussion as well.
The need to reference reports from last year's coaching search is due to the pesky little fact that there's not any reporting on which direction their current search is headed. Toronto FC is a job that holds weight given their recent success and budget. They won't be short on candidates, domestic or international.
- Open since: August 27
- Interim: Pablo Mastroeni
- Latest: RSL "very deep" in process; Mastroeni, Pat Noonan, Jason Kreis among final candidates; Landon Donovan withdraws from consideration (ESPN's Jeff Carlisle)
After the surprising news that Freddy Juarez was leaving his gig as RSL head coach to become an assistant with the Seattle Sounders, the club named Pablo Mastroeni interim boss and got underway on their coaching search.
Mastroeni has done an admirable job, keeping RSL well within the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race despite the changes (and continued uncertainty in ownership with the team up for sale). They sit at eighth place in the Western Conference standings, though have a game in hand on all teams ahead of them, with four left. They control their own destiny to make the playoffs, despite entering the season under uncertainty and low budgets. They have been a great story.
As such, Mastroeni is reportedly among the finalists. So too is Philadelphia Union head coach Pat Noonan and club legend Jason Kreis. Landon Donovan was among the candidates interviewed but withdrew from consideration, per ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.
It would appear that they are close to making an announcement.
"We’re very deep in the process and continue to work our way through it... we’re getting close to wrapping that up," RSL general manager Elliot Fall told ESPN 700, via RSL Soapbox. "It is about making a decision at that point, having some internal discussions — some more internal discussions — and dialogue about who that right person is. At the end of the day, the most important thing is that we get the right person and make the right decision and not rush to make that decision. We’re going to continue to do that."
- Open since: August 27
- Interim: Vanni Sartini
- Latest: Sartini's a genuine candidate for full-time role, per sources
The Vancouver Whitecaps have been ascending since Vanni Sartini took over as interim head coach following the dismissal of Marc Dos Santos, as the 'Caps currently sit above the Western Conference playoff line with three games left in the regular season.
Sartini has positively impacted the team, with the playing style notably freer and front-footed. The uptick in form comes with Designated Player Ryan Gauld finding fitness and form at his new club, as well as goals from Brian White since he arrived via trade from the New York Red Bulls. Sartini is an infectious character, helping lift morale off the field as well.
Sartini, who joined the club as an assistant in 2019 and was named U-23 head coach after last season, is a candidate for the full-time role, sources told MLSsoccer.com. The club wanted to provide him support and opportunity, though they will conduct a patient search before deciding on their next manager.
“We never want to hire the first one, we want to hire the right one,” sporting director and CEO Axel Schuster said in August when addressing the media following the coaching change. “I think we said that as we were looking for a No. 10. I think Ryan Gauld also yesterday proved that we signed the right one, so it is the same as the coaching decision. You can way fast hire somebody, but it is hard to correct the mistake if you hire the wrong one. So it has to be the right one.
- Open since: September 19
- Interim: Marco Ferruzzi
- Latest: Ferruzzi a candidate as search gets underway
Like Sartini with the Whitecaps, Dallas interim head coach Marco Ferruzzi is a candidate to retain the full-time role.
Since the club parted ways with Luchi Gonzalez, the front office has received a ton of candidates expressing interest, ranging from realistic to very hopeful, something that is typical when one of these jobs opens up.
They didn't specify too strictly what traits they're looking for from their next manager, though anyone in line for the job will know the developmental aspect of the club.
“We always need to look at what the DNA of this club is," technical director Andre Zanotta said. "We’re a club that is very proud at developing players. We have no fear to play young players. … We want to continue to do that. The coach that we will find has to adapt to what this club is. Regardless of age, he needs to believe in what our DNA is and our process of developing players. This is something the new coach will have to have.”
Dallas hoped a coaching change may keep their season alive, but a drastic jump in form didn't come. FCD were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention last week and currently sit 12th in the West with three games left.
“We want the best possible candidate to lead us going forward, whether that’s someone with a lot of experience or someone who is a bright, rising star," club president Dan Hunt added. "Philosophically, we will always continue to develop young talent, specifically for the US national team and sometimes the Mexican national team. That is who we are. But we also want people who are winners, who will help us be successful. It’s a delicate balance. I think you’ll see us look for someone who proved they can win and help us win, to be successful in Major League Soccer.”
- Open since: September 27
- Interim: Tyrone Marshall
- Latest: New GM Chris Albright in place, kicks off search
The Jaap Stam era is over in Cincy and they're searching for their fourth full-time head coach for the start of their fourth season in MLS. Their third chief soccer officer will be leading that charge, with Chris Albright appointed general manager earlier this month.
Albright was direct in his preference that a candidate has strong MLS experience.
"I was very clear that domestic MLS experience is a non-negotiable prerequisite," Albright told MLSsoccer.com several weeks ago. "Soon I’ll be able to land on the person who is the best fit here... it’s certainly priority No. 1. There are a lot of good candidates out there.”
Pat Noonan – who Albright worked with in Philadelphia – has been a candidate mentioned across a number of vacancies in the league. Ditto for Crew assistant Ezra Hendrickson. Luchi Gonzalez, Dome Torrent and Chris Armas are available. No definitive reporting has come out yet around Cincy's search, though, so this is all speculation for now.
- Open since: September 30
- Interim: Frank Klopas
- Latest: Search underway; Klopas not under consideration for full-time role
For the 10th time in the last 12 years, Chicago Fire FC will finish below the playoff line. For the fifth time in the last decade, they are searching for a new head coach.
Raphael Wicky was let go at the end of September once the club decided they wouldn't be picking up his contract option for 2022 and named Frank Klopas interim manager. Klopas, though, isn't under consideration for the full-time role.
That's about it for specifics or even hints. Sporting director Georg Heitz declined to share the qualities they'll be searching for and ditto for a timeline, other than to say they'll take their time.
With the future of LAFC head coach Bob Bradley in the air, there's some speculation Chicago might try to bring him back to the club this winter. Bradley led the Fire during their introduction to MLS in 1998, staying there until 2002.
Heitz's network is strongest in Europe, after a successful spell as sporting director for FC Basel. His technical director, Sebastian Pelzer, has strong roots in South America.