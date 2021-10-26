MLS coaching carousel: Latest on six head coach vacancies

For now, though, there are six we can track. Here's the latest on them all. Vacancies are listed in chronological order, from oldest to newest.

That number very well could increase once the 2021 season ends and the offseason gets underway.

Seven teams have changed coaches this season (eight if you include CF Montréal 's preseason switch from Thierry Henry to Wilfried Nancy, which I do.) Atlanta United already named their full-time head coach like Montréal did, appointing Gonzalo Pineda, meaning there are currently six jobs in MLS open.

The need to reference reports from last year's coaching search is due to the pesky little fact that there's not any reporting on which direction their current search is headed. Toronto FC is a job that holds weight given their recent success and budget. They won't be short on candidates, domestic or international.

Before appointing Armas last summer, TFC were linked with Patrick Vieira and Laurent Blanc. Sources described skepticism at the validity of those reports, though. Vieira since became Crystal Palace manager, while Blanc took over Qatar Stars League club Al-Rayyan. Reports last winter suggested that former D.C. United boss Ben Olsen was somewhere in the discussion as well.

For the second time in as many offseasons, Toronto have a coaching search underway. Chris Armas was named head coach last year, but was dismissed after 11 MLS games. Javier Perez was named interim manager and, before long, it was announced he'd remain at the helm for the rest of the season.

"We’re very deep in the process and continue to work our way through it... we’re getting close to wrapping that up," RSL general manager Elliot Fall told ESPN 700, via RSL Soapbox . "It is about making a decision at that point, having some internal discussions — some more internal discussions — and dialogue about who that right person is. At the end of the day, the most important thing is that we get the right person and make the right decision and not rush to make that decision. We’re going to continue to do that."

As such, Mastroeni is reportedly among the finalists. So too is Philadelphia Union head coach Pat Noonan and club legend Jason Kreis. Landon Donovan was among the candidates interviewed but withdrew from consideration, per ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

Mastroeni has done an admirable job, keeping RSL well within the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race despite the changes (and continued uncertainty in ownership with the team up for sale). They sit at eighth place in the Western Conference standings, though have a game in hand on all teams ahead of them, with four left. They control their own destiny to make the playoffs, despite entering the season under uncertainty and low budgets. They have been a great story.

After the surprising news that Freddy Juarez was leaving his gig as RSL head coach to become an assistant with the Seattle Sounders , the club named Pablo Mastroeni interim boss and got underway on their coaching search.

“We never want to hire the first one, we want to hire the right one,” sporting director and CEO Axel Schuster said in August when addressing the media following the coaching change. “I think we said that as we were looking for a No. 10. I think Ryan Gauld also yesterday proved that we signed the right one, so it is the same as the coaching decision. You can way fast hire somebody, but it is hard to correct the mistake if you hire the wrong one. So it has to be the right one.

Sartini, who joined the club as an assistant in 2019 and was named U-23 head coach after last season, is a candidate for the full-time role, sources told MLSsoccer.com. The club wanted to provide him support and opportunity, though they will conduct a patient search before deciding on their next manager.

Sartini has positively impacted the team, with the playing style notably freer and front-footed. The uptick in form comes with Designated Player Ryan Gauld finding fitness and form at his new club, as well as goals from Brian White since he arrived via trade from the New York Red Bulls . Sartini is an infectious character, helping lift morale off the field as well.

The Vancouver Whitecaps have been ascending since Vanni Sartini took over as interim head coach following the dismissal of Marc Dos Santos, as the 'Caps currently sit above the Western Conference playoff line with three games left in the regular season.

Open since: September 19

September 19 Interim: Marco Ferruzzi

Marco Ferruzzi Latest: Ferruzzi a candidate as search gets underway

Like Sartini with the Whitecaps, Dallas interim head coach Marco Ferruzzi is a candidate to retain the full-time role.

Since the club parted ways with Luchi Gonzalez, the front office has received a ton of candidates expressing interest, ranging from realistic to very hopeful, something that is typical when one of these jobs opens up.

They didn't specify too strictly what traits they're looking for from their next manager, though anyone in line for the job will know the developmental aspect of the club.

“We always need to look at what the DNA of this club is," technical director Andre Zanotta said. "We’re a club that is very proud at developing players. We have no fear to play young players. … We want to continue to do that. The coach that we will find has to adapt to what this club is. Regardless of age, he needs to believe in what our DNA is and our process of developing players. This is something the new coach will have to have.”

Dallas hoped a coaching change may keep their season alive, but a drastic jump in form didn't come. FCD were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention last week and currently sit 12th in the West with three games left.