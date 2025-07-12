Don Garber: 2025 FIFA Club World Cup "an incredible success"

"I’m proud of how our country showed up at every level for the Club World Cup. A lot of the future growth in global soccer is happening right here in the United States and across North America. The Club World Cup showcased that."

"Gianni Infantino had a bold vision, and FIFA delivered a remarkable event. This was a defining moment for the sport.

"I think the Club World Cup has been an incredible success and a proud moment for everyone involved in soccer across North America," said Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup reached unprecedented heights as the prestigious international tournament unfolded across the United States this summer.

“Research tells us that our fans measure MLS by how our teams perform against top clubs. These matches raise the profile of MLS and show that our teams belong in the global soccer conversation."

"The beauty of the Club World Cup is that our teams had the chance to go head-to-head with some of the best clubs in the world – and they held their own," Garber said.

And while Seattle and LAFC didn't advance from their groups, they turned heads throughout, especially in respective matchups with finalists Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea FC.

Led by Lionel Messi , Inter Miami became the first MLS club to reach the Club World Cup knockout rounds after going undefeated in Group A. Along the way, a 2-1 victory over Portuguese giants FC Porto made the Herons the first North American club to beat a European team in an official competition.

MLS had three entrants in the expanded tournament, as Inter Miami CF , LAFC and Seattle Sounders FC competed against world-class opponents.

World Cup preview

The event also offered a preview of what awaits next year, when the United States, Mexico and Canada co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. That expanded tournament will feature 48 countries, and again include MLS venues and cities in the global spotlight.

"The Club World Cup proved that North America can be the global epicenter for soccer," Garber said. "It was the perfect lead-in to next summer’s World Cup."

"I have no doubt that North America will rise to the occasion next summer. The World Cup will be the most spectacular sporting event in our country’s history and will serve rocket fuel for everyone involved in soccer across this region."

As for a future Club World Cup in the United States, Garber hopes that's possible.

"I’d love to see the Club World Cup return to the United States," said Garber. "I’m not sure what FIFA’s plans are, but this was a huge moment for soccer in our country – and a major moment for Major League Soccer with three teams competing.