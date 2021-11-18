LAFC, head coach Bob Bradley mutually agree to part ways

Bradley amassed a 58W-34L-32D record over those four years. The three-time MLS Coach of the Year and former US national team coach ranks third all-time in MLS wins. Under his watch, LAFC superstar Carlos Vela delivered the best individual season in league history in 2019, with 34 goals and 15 assists. Bradley challenged Vela to be LAFC's version of Lionel Messi ahead of their inaugural campaign.

““Bob has been fantastic as the first and only head coach for this club," LAFC Co-President & GM John Thorrington said in a club statement. “He provided strong leadership and has been a great ambassador for LAFC. Bob helped us develop a winning culture and established a legacy that will always be a part of LAFC’s history.”

Bradley was LAFC’s inaugural head coach and led the team to great success over four seasons. The club set a new single-season record for points in 2019 and won the Supporters’ Shield. They also set a league record for points in an expansion season in 2018 and made the Concacaf Champions League final in 2020.

LAFC and head coach Bob Bradley mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced Thursday. Bradley was out of contract after this season.

⚽️ 2018 most points by an @MLS expansion team 🏆 2019 Supporters’ Shield winner 📋 2019 Coach of the Year 🌎 2020 @TheChampions finalist Bob Bradley with #LAFC by the numbers. pic.twitter.com/wjK7UnqTNb

“It’s been incredible to have played a part in the early history of LAFC,” Bradley said. “From the beginning there was a real commitment to connect to the city and the fans and we shared some amazing experiences.”

Under Bradley, a number of LAFC players have developed and enjoyed major individual success, including the likes of Vela, Diego Rossi, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Walker Zimmerman, Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing and more.

Prior to his time with LAFC, Bradley was an assistant with D.C. United in the league's first two years before taking charge of Chicago Fire FC in 1998. He also was manager of the New York Red Bulls and Chivas USA before being named USMNT head coach in 2006. After leading the US to knockout stages of the 2010 World Cup, Bradley left the role in 2011 and was subsequently appointed the national team manager of Egypt before becoming the first American to manage a Premier League team in 2016 when he took over at Swansea City.

LAFC finished ninth in the Western Conference this season, missing the playoffs for the first time in the club's brief history.