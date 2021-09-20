MLS coaching carousel: Full list of coaching changes in 2021

FC Dallas relieved Gonzalez of his duties following two-and-a-half years at the helm. Gonzalez compiled a record of 28-29-25, reaching the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in both of his first two seasons.

At the time of his departure, FC Dallas were 6-11-9 and winless in their last four matches, with a 3-2 Texas Derby defeat to Houston Dynamo FC his last game in charge. That put FCD at 11th place in the West, seven points below the playoff line with eight matches remaining.