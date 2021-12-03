Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin addresses FC Cincinnati reports

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin on Friday directly addressed the report that FC Cincinnati are aiming to make him their next head coach, assuaging fears of fans in Philly.

"It’s flattering," Curtin told media. "You know my relationship with Chris and how ambitious their ownership group is there. I know they’re going to have success, but I have two years left on my Union contract. This is where I’m going to be."

Stejskal noted that there's no buyout in Curtin's contract but Cincy had at least one offer declined. Curtin is under contract through the 2023 season, while the Orange & Blue were last coached by Jaap Stam before Tyrone Marshall closed out the 2021 season on an interim basis.

The Athletic's Sam Stejskal reported that Cincy general manager Chris Albright, who was Philly's technical director from 2014 until this fall when he was hired to replace Gerard Nijkamp, is seeking to pry the 2020 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year away from the Union.

Curtin has been Union head coach since 2014 and is highly respected around MLS. He led Philadelphia to the 2020 Supporters’ Shield title and to their first-ever Eastern Conference Final in this year’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. They're not among MLS' highest-spending clubs but have forged ahead by blending a top-end academy with shrewd international and domestic signings.

As the Union have enjoyed sustained success over the past few seasons, clubs from around the world have come calling. Philly transferred academy products Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg) and Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk) to Europe this winter – and they'll be far from the last. Sporting director Ernst Tanner had interest from clubs hoping to bring him back to Europe this offseason, while Albright left for Cincy and assistant coach Pat Noonan has interviewed for a number of head coaching vacancies across the league.