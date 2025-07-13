Anders Dreyer-Chucky Lozano connection thrives for San Diego FC

Dreyer continued his remarkable debut season at Soldier Field, scoring both goals for the expansion side to reach an MLS-best 26 goal contributions (11g/15a) – tied for the fifth-most by a player in his club’s first 22 games of a season in league history.

The Danish international also became the third player in MLS history to record at least 10 goals and 15 assists in his debut campaign, joining Sebastian Giovinco (22g/16a with Toronto FC in 2015) and Darwin Quintero (11g/15a with Minnesota United FC in 2018).

“A strong performance, a lot of wins on the road. It has been a thing for us,” Dreyer said in a post-match interview with MLS Season Pass.