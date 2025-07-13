Anders Dreyer-Chucky Lozano connection thrives for San Diego FC

Anders Dreyer further solidified his Landon Donovan MLS MVP credentials and budding attacking partnership with Chucky Lozano on Saturday, scoring a brace to keep San Diego FC atop the Western Conference standings with a 2-1 win at Chicago Fire FC.
Dreyer continued his remarkable debut season at Soldier Field, scoring both goals for the expansion side to reach an MLS-best 26 goal contributions (11g/15a) – tied for the fifth-most by a player in his club’s first 22 games of a season in league history.
The Danish international also became the third player in MLS history to record at least 10 goals and 15 assists in his debut campaign, joining Sebastian Giovinco (22g/16a with Toronto FC in 2015) and Darwin Quintero (11g/15a with Minnesota United FC in 2018).
“A strong performance, a lot of wins on the road. It has been a thing for us,” Dreyer said in a post-match interview with MLS Season Pass.
“We may play a little free when we are on the road, but yeah, what an amazing first half.”
Dynamic duo
Dreyer’s first-half heroics were aided by Lozano, who assisted both goals. The superstar Mexican international reached 6g/9a on the season.
Combined, Dreyer and Lozano have produced 41 goal contributions – better than any attacking duo in the league.
Both Designated Players, along with midfielder Jeppe Tverskov, will represent San Diego at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game as the league’s top talents face off against the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 23 at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Best in the West
San Diego FC (42 points; 13W-6L-3D record) have been electric in their maiden MLS campaign, topping the West behind the stellar play of their All-Stars and a solid supporting cast.
However, just four points separate the top three teams. Minnesota United FC (40 points) and Vancouver Whitecaps FC (38 points) are close behind, putting extra pressure on Mikey Varas' side.
San Diego are home for their next three games before beginning Leagues Cup 2025 play, beginning with Wednesday's showdown with Toronto FC at Snapdragon Stadium (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).