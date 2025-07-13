Lionel Messi's super-human form paces Inter Miami: "He is the one"

Movie theaters around the country may be showing "Superman," but the real Man of Steel was doing his own hero work in Fort Lauderdale.

"He is the one. He's the leader. He shows us the way to compete."

"There aren't very many words. It's incredible what he continues to do," head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters post-match. "To break great records now every three days... I've said it a thousand times today; he is the flag for our team.

Lionel Messi continued his super-human form Saturday night at Chase Stadium, logging a brace for a record fifth-consecutive MLS match to help Inter Miami CF dispatch Nashville SC , 2-1 , and end their league-best 15-match unbeaten run.

GOAT-level form

With Saturday's result, the Herons are unbeaten in six league matches while winning five in a row. Fifth in the Eastern Conference with 38 points, they have three games in hand on all four teams above them in the standings.

Messi (16g/7a) has been the unquestioned catalyst.

At 38 years old, the legendary Argentine No. 10 has hit a vein of form that rivals the best stretches of his career. He's bagged a brace in his last five league matches, logging a ridiculous 10 goals and five assists over this span.

Even more crucially are the quality of teams he's faced over this period: Columbus Crew and Nashville SC are among the favorites for MLS Cup, while the New England Revolution have been one of the most defensively stout teams in the league.