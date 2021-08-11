Midseason awards: Who could take home MLS honors in 2021?

Sorted by award, check out the rundown below. And a reminder: This is pure prognostication, not ironclad predictions. Whether you’re an MLS diehard or a new fan, things have a funny way of changing quickly around these parts.

That’s right: Most clubs are past the halfway point as we somehow (checks calendar) approach Week 19 this weekend? For a variety of factors, clubs have played anywhere from 16 games (hello, Inter Miami) to 19 games (hello New England, Philadelphia) so far this year. It’s been a busy one.

Okay, not officially quite yet (sorry). But we did poll the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff to project how year-end awards could go now that we’ve passed the 2021 season’s halfway point.

The only demerit could be Gil’s out with a muscular injury that New England’s staying pretty vague about . It doesn’t seem like it’ll be a long-term thing, but any prolonged absence could open the door for someone else to seize the MVP mantle.

Most glaring of all, the Spanish No. 10 (who wears No. 22) has a league-leading 15 assists and 75 key passes. He’s at, or near the top, of several other categories, which all reinforce how he’s a wizard on the ball and creates chances at will. Oh, and Gil’s tossed in two goals for good measure.

Yeah, this one isn’t too surprising. Even if you’ve sorta, kinda, not really been paying attention to MLS this year, you’ve surely caught wind of how dominant Carles Gil has been for the Supporters’ Shield-leading New England Revolution .

Since arriving last year from Unión de Santa Fe, Yeimar’s been nothing short of spectacular. And when paired alongside the likes of Nouhou Tolo and Xavier Arreaga , his skill set only becomes more apparent.

The Colombian defender leads the league in interceptions (56) and has won 66.4% of his duels, shining in the Sounders’ new defensive scheme. Those efforts helped Seattle start the season with an 8-0-5 record, which set an MLS record.

Yeimar nudged narrowly past Fontas for the midseason lead. It’s a deserving advantage for the Seattle Sounders center back, too, considering how he’s been borderline dominant for the Western Conference powerhouse and Supporters’ Shield contender this year.

Now, Austin FC fans might feel miffed Stuver wasn’t named to the 2021 MLS All-Star Team roster. We hear you and see you, as do the folks at Extratime .

It turns out the 30-year-old, after spot minutes with New York City FC and the Columbus Crew , just needed a chance at the starting role. Sporting director Claudio Reyna and head coach Josh Wolff offered just that with a deal before the new year.

There’s been a fair amount of ink spilled (is that still a saying?) about Austin FC’s final-third shortcomings pre-Sebastian Driussi and Moussa Djitte, but don’t lose sight of how dependable Stuver’s been this year. He’s single-handedly kept the expansion club in games, and will surely play a prominent role if they climb toward the Western Conference playoff conversation.

The biggest factor working against Fabio is that RBNY find themselves in a rut and could be in danger of missing the postseason for the first time since 2009. Perhaps a big Secondary Transfer Window coup can seize the spotlight?

But the 24-year-old forward has been a pleasant surprise with three goals and six assists through 18 games. They're not jaw-dropping numbers, but he's formed an important partnership up top with Patryk Klimala and impressed the RBNY brass enough to see his loan get extended the end of the 2021 season.

When Fabio was signed by the New York Red Bulls in February, it was done with little fanfare. He joined on loan from Brazilian Serie B side Oeste FC, plus had a previous loan stint at a second division team in Japan. Not exactly the résumé that'll turn too many heads.

Boosted by what's essentially a U22 award, could we see Pepi head overseas during the winter? There's been transfer speculation around him, and moves from midfielder Tanner Tessmann (Venezia), right back Bryan Reynolds (AS Roma) and Chris Richards (Bayern Munich) show how well-regarded FCD's academy is among scouts.

He’s also offered a centrifugal force to FCD’s offense, sparking their return to form allowing others like Jesus Ferreira , Szabolcs Schön and Paxton Pomykal thrive. Opposing defenses simply must take account of the 18-year-old Texas native, enough so he’s pushed DP striker Franco Jara to a super-sub role.

All aboard the Ricardo Pepi hype train! FC Dallas ’ homegrown striker has eight goals and one assist through 17 games, highlighted by becoming the youngest-ever MLS player to record a hat-trick.

Other votes: Chicharito (LA), Gustavo Bou (NE)

This prediction is stat-driven, and it's hard to argue against Ruidiaz, though his 11 goals and one assist technically put him in second place behind New England Revolution striker Gustavo Bou. The Argentine sharp-shooter has 11 goals and three assists, nudging ahead on a tiebreaker.

But, and to steal a phrase from MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert, Ruidiaz is an assassin in front of goal. The Peruvian striker won two Golden Boots during his Liga MX time at Morelia, and he certainly could win this year if Nicolas Lodeiro is fully fit and back providing service (he sure looks to be, folks).

The X-factor here is the health of LA Galaxy star Chicharito. He's missed a few games through injury, and that could afford Ruidiaz the breathing room to pull away. We suspect that Bou will have something to say about that, though.