Team of the Matchday: Columbus Crew turn heads, San Diego FC rebound

Five teams scored at least four goals this past weekend, leaving no space in the Matchday 11 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for any outfield player who didn't hit the back of the net.

Team highlights

In the highest-scoring affair of the weekend, Dylan Chambost poached an early opening goal as reigning Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year Wilfried Nancy led the Columbus Crew to the top of the Eastern Conference with a 4-2 home victory over Charlotte FC.

On Cinco de Mayo weekend at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego FC rode their DP forwards to a fitting 5-0 rout of FC Dallas as each set the other up for a goal among their many contributions. Anders Dreyer finished the night with 1g/2a, while Chucky Lozano became the fourth player in MLS history to record 2g/2a in a match for an expansion team in their debut season.

Up the coast in San Jose, Cristian Espinoza notched 2g/1a to etch his name in the record books as the third active player (and 21st ever) to record 15 game-winning goals and 15 game-winning assists in his MLS career – propelling the Earthquakes to a 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers.

North of the border, Carles Gil continued his electric form with a controlled full-volley into the top corner for the New England Revolution’s opening goal in a 2-0 win over Toronto FC.