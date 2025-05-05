Team of the Matchday: Columbus Crew turn heads, San Diego FC rebound

Five teams scored at least four goals this past weekend, leaving no space in the Matchday 11 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for any outfield player who didn't hit the back of the net.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Pedro Gallese (ORL) - Nouhou (SEA), Tristan Blackmon (VAN), Marcelo Weigandt (MIA) - Carles Gil (NE), Joaquín Pereyra (MIN), Dylan Chambost (CLB), Indiana Vassilev (PHI) - Chucky Lozano (SD), Anders Dreyer (SD), Cristian Espinoza (SJ)
Coach: Wilfried Nancy (CLB)
Bench: Matt Freese (NYC), Robert Voloder (SKC), Daniel Lovitz (NSH), Mohamed Farsi (CLB), Obed Vargas (SEA), Ryan Kent (SEA), Nathan Ordaz (LAFC), Chicho Arango (SJ), Christian Benteke (DC)
Team highlights
In the highest-scoring affair of the weekend, Dylan Chambost poached an early opening goal as reigning Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year Wilfried Nancy led the Columbus Crew to the top of the Eastern Conference with a 4-2 home victory over Charlotte FC.
On Cinco de Mayo weekend at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego FC rode their DP forwards to a fitting 5-0 rout of FC Dallas as each set the other up for a goal among their many contributions. Anders Dreyer finished the night with 1g/2a, while Chucky Lozano became the fourth player in MLS history to record 2g/2a in a match for an expansion team in their debut season.
Up the coast in San Jose, Cristian Espinoza notched 2g/1a to etch his name in the record books as the third active player (and 21st ever) to record 15 game-winning goals and 15 game-winning assists in his MLS career – propelling the Earthquakes to a 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers.
Defenders Nouhou and Marcelo Weigandt also drove 4-1 home victories for Seattle Sounders FC and Inter Miami CF, tallying 1g/1a each in respective wins over St. Louis CITY SC and the New York Red Bulls.
Tristan Blackmon helped continue Supporters' Shield-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC's prolific start to the season with a goal in a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake at BC Place. Meanwhile, Indiana Vassilev wasted no time scoring his first Philadelphia Union goal to open their 2-1 triumph at CF Montréal within 90 seconds.
North of the border, Carles Gil continued his electric form with a controlled full-volley into the top corner for the New England Revolution’s opening goal in a 2-0 win over Toronto FC.
Similarly, Joaquín Pereyra blasted a long-range, stoppage-time strike off the inside of the post to seal a 3-0 shutout victory for Minnesota United FC at Austin FC.
Pedro Gallese rounded out the records with an astonishing eight saves for Orlando City in a 0-0 draw with Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field, becoming the fourth goalkeeper since 2020 to record five consecutive clean sheets.