Bruce Arena provides brief update on Carles Gil injury

The New England Revolution defeated the Philadelphia Union 2-1 Sunday at Gillette Stadium in the club’s second match without the influential Carles Gil, who is sidelined with a muscle injury.
As for the extent of the injury, and how long the Spanish playmaker will be out, that remains to be seen, although head coach Bruce Arena provided somewhat of an update after the match.
“He has a muscle tissue injury,” Arena said as soon as he sat at the podium. “However you want to define it. The timeline remains to be seen."
Arena was later asked if Gil, who has two goals and a league-high 15 assists through 17 games, would need surgery to repair his injury.
“He has a muscle injury and he’s rehabilitating it,” Arena said. “He’s not having surgery, as far as I know.”
Before his injury, Gil appeared to be well on his way to shattering the league’s record for assists in a season, held by Carlos Valderrama, who had 26 assists in 2000, and was arguably the favorite to be named Landon Donovan MVP.