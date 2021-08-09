Bruce Arena provides brief update on Carles Gil injury

As for the extent of the injury, and how long the Spanish playmaker will be out, that remains to be seen, although head coach Bruce Arena provided somewhat of an update after the match.

The New England Revolution defeated the Philadelphia Union 2-1 Sunday at Gillette Stadium in the club’s second match without the influential Carles Gil , who is sidelined with a muscle injury.

Arena to @TheBentMusket on Carles Gil: “He has a muscle tissue injury. However you want to define it. The timeline remains to be seen. We played a game, by the way, if anyone’s interested in the game we just played.” #NERevs pic.twitter.com/VpwrEJ3QXH

“He has a muscle tissue injury,” Arena said as soon as he sat at the podium. “However you want to define it. The timeline remains to be seen."

Arena was later asked if Gil, who has two goals and a league-high 15 assists through 17 games, would need surgery to repair his injury.

“He has a muscle injury and he’s rehabilitating it,” Arena said. “He’s not having surgery, as far as I know.”