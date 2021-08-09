Bruce Arena provides brief update on Carles Gil injury

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

The New England Revolution defeated the Philadelphia Union 2-1 Sunday at Gillette Stadium in the club’s second match without the influential Carles Gil, who is sidelined with a muscle injury.

As for the extent of the injury, and how long the Spanish playmaker will be out, that remains to be seen, although head coach Bruce Arena provided somewhat of an update after the match.

“He has a muscle tissue injury,” Arena said as soon as he sat at the podium. “However you want to define it. The timeline remains to be seen."

Arena was later asked if Gil, who has two goals and a league-high 15 assists through 17 games, would need surgery to repair his injury.

“He has a muscle injury and he’s rehabilitating it,” Arena said. “He’s not having surgery, as far as I know.”

Before his injury, Gil appeared to be well on his way to shattering the league’s record for assists in a season, held by Carlos Valderrama, who had 26 assists in 2000, and was arguably the favorite to be named Landon Donovan MVP.

New England Revolution Carles Gil

Advertising

Related Stories

Pepi Hype Train takes off, Atlanta stop their skid & more from Week 18
Recap: New England Revolution 2, Philadelphia Union 1
MLS projected lineups - Week 18

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Bruce Arena provides brief update on Carles Gil injury

Bruce Arena provides brief update on Carles Gil injury
Pepi Hype Train takes off, Atlanta stop their skid & more from Week 18
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Pepi Hype Train takes off, Atlanta stop their skid & more from Week 18
Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 1

Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 1
Recap: DC United 2, CF Montréal 1

Recap: DC United 2, CF Montréal 1
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes  2, LAFC 1

Recap: San Jose Earthquakes  2, LAFC 1
Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, Nashville SC 1

Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, Nashville SC 1
More News
Video
Video
All the top moments from week 18
3:31

All the top moments from week 18
Watch MLS in 15 from DC vs. MTL | August 8, 2021
15:24

Watch MLS in 15 from DC vs. MTL | August 8, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. VAN | August 8, 2021
15:16

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. VAN | August 8, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | August 08, 2021
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | August 08, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.