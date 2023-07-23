Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2023

When will Lionel Messi play with Inter Miami CF ? How can you watch his games? What about his biggest moments in MLS?

In 2023, Inter Miami have 15 games with Messi across all competitions. That number could increase depending on how far they advance in Leagues Cup and the US Open Cup , plus if they make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Those questions are answered via our schedule tracker for the Argentine superstar, who signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Miami on July 15.

Competitions explained

MLS regular season: When Messi joined Inter Miami, they sat 15th in the Eastern Conference standings and needed to make up a 12-point gap to reach the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. The top nine teams qualify for the playoffs, and the field is locked in after Decision Day on Oct. 21. If Miami qualify, they'd start the chase toward MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

Leagues Cup: Messi made his Inter Miami debut in this World Cup-style tournament between all 47 MLS and Liga MX teams, who are pausing domestic competition to compete. The top two teams in each group reach the knockout stage, which culminates in an Aug. 19 final.