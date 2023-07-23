Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2023

When will Lionel Messi play with Inter Miami CF? How can you watch his games? What about his biggest moments in MLS?
Those questions are answered via our schedule tracker for the Argentine superstar, who signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Miami on July 15.
In 2023, Inter Miami have 15 games with Messi across all competitions. That number could increase depending on how far they advance in Leagues Cup and the US Open Cup, plus if they make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Date
Watch
Result
Competition
July 21 vs. Cruz Azul
Leagues Cup
July 25 vs. Atlanta United
TBD
Leagues Cup
Aug. 20 vs. Charlotte FC
TBD
MLS regular season
Aug. 23 at FC Cincinnati
CBS Sports Golazo Network (7 pm ET)
TBD
US Open Cup
Aug. 26 at New York Red Bulls
TBD
MLS regular season
Aug. 30 vs. Nashville SC
TBD
MLS regular season
Sept. 3 at LAFC
MLS Season Pass (10:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
Sept. 9 vs. Sporting Kansas City
TBD
MLS regular season
Sept. 16 at Atlanta United
TBD
MLS regular season
Sept. 20 vs. Toronto FC
TBD
MLS regular season
Sept. 24 at Orlando City SC
MLS Season Pass, FS1 (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
Sept. 30 vs. New York City FC
TBD
MLS regular season
Oct. 4 at Chicago Fire FC
MLS Season Pass (8:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
Oct. 7 vs. FC Cincinnati
MLS Season Pass (7:30 ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
Oct. 21 at Charlotte FC
MLS Season Pass (6 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
Competitions explained
MLS regular season: When Messi joined Inter Miami, they sat 15th in the Eastern Conference standings and needed to make up a 12-point gap to reach the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. The top nine teams qualify for the playoffs, and the field is locked in after Decision Day on Oct. 21. If Miami qualify, they'd start the chase toward MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.
Leagues Cup: Messi made his Inter Miami debut in this World Cup-style tournament between all 47 MLS and Liga MX teams, who are pausing domestic competition to compete. The top two teams in each group reach the knockout stage, which culminates in an Aug. 19 final.
US Open Cup: Messi and Inter Miami visit Supporters' Shield-leading FC Cincinnati in the tournament semifinals on Aug. 23. With second hosting priority, they could host the Sept. 27 final if Houston Dynamo FC defeat Real Salt Lake in the other semifinal.
Messi's biggest moments: 2023 season
July 21: Messi produced an all-time Major League Soccer moment during his Inter Miami CF debut, scoring a 94th-minute free kick that will forever be played on highlight reels. The left-footed strike came from atop the box, delivering a 2-1 win over Liga MX foe Cruz Azul to begin their Leagues Cup group stage.
Lionel Messi GOLAZO wins it on Inter Miami debut!