MVP Power Rankings: Can Dreyer & Evander outpace Messi?

June is over and most teams have about 14 games left in the 2025 regular season.

Consistency is key in the MVP race, and these players have played a major role in getting results for their respective teams.

That means the Landon Donovan MLS MVP race is starting to firmly take shape, and I expect these five players to remain in the hunt until the end of the season.

Mukhtar has grown into a leader on the pitch and is backing it all up with the important plays in the final third.

With 17 goal contributions (9g/8a) leading a new-look Nashville team close to the top of the Eastern Conference, Mukhtar might be higher on this list if it weren't for his high-scoring strike partner (more on him below).

The 2022 MLS MVP has been back to his best this year.

History has seen teammates finish in the top five of the MVP voting, and Nashville's one-two punch has been the most effective front two in the league this year.

Surridge 's 16 goals lead the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, and he has shown versatility in his finishes. He's scored with great headers, one-touch shots, running behind the backline and skill inside the box.

Much like last season when he won the MVP award, Messi is close to the top of the goal contributions leaderboard despite playing fewer games than everyone else on the list.

He's the most dangerous player in MLS anytime he steps on the pitch and his quality is ridiculous. Inter Miami also have games in hand on every team in the Eastern Conference, and I expect Messi to lead Miami back near the summit as the matchdays roll by.