MVP Power Rankings: Can Dreyer & Evander outpace Messi?

June is over and most teams have about 14 games left in the 2025 regular season.
That means the Landon Donovan MLS MVP race is starting to firmly take shape, and I expect these five players to remain in the hunt until the end of the season.
Consistency is key in the MVP race, and these players have played a major role in getting results for their respective teams.
Let's dive in:
The 2022 MLS MVP has been back to his best this year.
With 17 goal contributions (9g/8a) leading a new-look Nashville team close to the top of the Eastern Conference, Mukhtar might be higher on this list if it weren't for his high-scoring strike partner (more on him below).
Mukhtar has grown into a leader on the pitch and is backing it all up with the important plays in the final third.
Another Nashville attacker!
Surridge's 16 goals lead the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, and he has shown versatility in his finishes. He's scored with great headers, one-touch shots, running behind the backline and skill inside the box.
History has seen teammates finish in the top five of the MVP voting, and Nashville's one-two punch has been the most effective front two in the league this year.
Much like last season when he won the MVP award, Messi is close to the top of the goal contributions leaderboard despite playing fewer games than everyone else on the list.
He's the most dangerous player in MLS anytime he steps on the pitch and his quality is ridiculous. Inter Miami also have games in hand on every team in the Eastern Conference, and I expect Messi to lead Miami back near the summit as the matchdays roll by.
Don't be surprised to see Messi go on a tear in the second half of the season and become the first-ever back-to-back MLS MVP award winner.
Game in and game out, Evander is one of the most effective and entertaining players in MLS.
He was outstanding last season with Portland. This season in Cincinnati, he's lived up to the hefty price tag ($12 million) of his offseason trade with dazzling free kicks, stunning skill, great vision and the ability to score like the best strikers in MLS.
Evander is second in the league with 20 goal contributions (12g/8a) and has Cincy leading the Supporters' Shield race.
The San Diego FC attacker has been the most consistent player in MLS this season, hands down.
Nobody expected San Diego to be a serious contender or leading the Western Conference, but Dreyer has been phenomenal from the first whistle of their inaugural game. He leads MLS in goal contributions with 24 (9g/15a)… can he become just the fourth player in league history to get 20-plus assists in a season?
As long as San Diego are fighting for the Supporters' Shield and Dreyer is leading the way, he will stay in the MVP conversation.