ANOTHER brace! Lionel Messi makes more history for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has checked off plenty of milestones during his tenure with Inter Miami CF , and he achieved one of his most impressive yet in the Herons' midweek 2-1 victory at New England .

With a first-half brace to get the Herons off and running against the Revs, Messi is the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in four straight regular-season games.

"So, it's unbelievable because he continues doing things that maybe many, many years ago, we cannot see at this moment. But at the end, he's a special player, we are lucky to have him."

"I always say Leo is a special player," Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said postgame. "For me, the best player that has played this sport in history.

Upon Miami's return to MLS play, Messi tagged Montréal for another two goals this past Saturday, then wasted no time in dispatching another pair in the first half Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. It gives him a staggering eight goals over those past four matches and increases his season total to 14g/7a in just 15 matches.

The streak started just before Inter Miami began their historic FIFA Club World Cup campaign, with Messi logging braces in wins over CF Montréal and the Columbus Crew .

Witnessing history. 👑 Lionel Messi becomes the first player in league history to score multiple goals in four consecutive league matches. pic.twitter.com/JFe5uk67fq

The iconic Argentine was also central to a historic team accomplishment in 2024, claiming Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors as the Herons set the league's single-season points record with 74 en route to their first Supporters' Shield title.

The new record is the latest in an already long list of them for Messi. Going into Wednesday's match, he'd already broken Inter Miami's all-time goal-contribution mark , which now stands at 58. He also has league-record marks for most assists in a single game (5) and most goal contributions in a single game (6).

Charging up the table

Messi's hot streak has coincided with a scorching run of form for Mascherano's side, who are unbeaten in their last five league matches (4W-0L-1D) and are surging toward a top-four spot on the Eastern Conference table with multiple games in hand on teams above them.

Should Inter Miami's recent form continue, a push toward a second straight Supporters' Shield might just be in store, led by Messi and his former longtime FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba.

"They are playing [together] for many, many years, so when they see each other, they connect and they know what they think or in this kind of play, like the second goal," Mascherano said.