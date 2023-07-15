Official! Lionel Messi signs with Inter Miami

"I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States," said Messi. "This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home."

The Argentine superstar, who will occupy a Designated Player slot, is under contract with Inter Miami through the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

Global star

The news formalizes what Messi declared in early June, stating “I’m going to Miami” and igniting a period of anticipation and excitement behind arguably the game’s greatest all-time player coming to MLS.

Messi is expected to debut on July 21 at DRV PNK Stadium during Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup opener, when they’ll meet Liga MX side Cruz Azul in the revamped competition between neighboring leagues. They'll also host Atlanta United on July 25 in their Leagues Cup group stage.

Fans around the world can watch Messi, Inter Miami and all the action on MLS Season Pass, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer that is available in more than 100 countries and regions.

"I am honored to welcome Leo Messi and his family to their new home," said Jorge Mas, Inter Miami CF managing owner. "In 2018, we made a promise to build an ambitious club that would attract the world’s elite players. A club that would transform the global view of fútbol in the United States and ensure that wherever fútbol is discussed, your Inter Miami is part of the conversation. A heartfelt thank you to our fans that never stopped believing. Together we will continue to turn dreams into reality."

Messi, who won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina seven months ago, recently became a free agent after spending the last two years at French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain. He most memorably spent over two decades at Spanish giants FC Barcelona, spanning from their academy to the first team. Across his career for club and country, Messi has won an astounding 43 trophies (joint most all-time) and scored over 800 goals.

Quite fittingly, Messi joins the MLS club that’s co-owned by David Beckham, whose 2007 arrival to the LA Galaxy ignited the league’s Designated Player rule and coincided with a massive period of growth and expansion both on and off the field – including when Miami launched in 2020.

"Ten years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city. Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much," Beckham.