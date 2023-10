NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Sweepstakes begins 10/4/23 at 12am. ET. Ends 10/13/23 at 11:59pm ET. Must be a permanent legal resident of the 50 U.S. or D.C., 18+. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. No transfers or resale. Click here for Official Rules, which govern, & complete details.