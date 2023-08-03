Matchday

Lionel Messi mania! The GOAT scores second straight brace for Inter Miami

23MLS_LC_MIA_sider_Messi
Casey Dunau

Five goals, two straight braces and three straight wins? Those are GOAT numbers – which means they're Lionel Messi's numbers, too.

WATCH: Messi nets another brace for Inter Miami!

MIA-Messi-Lionel-HEA-1080x1080
Lionel Messi
Forward · Inter Miami CF

Arguably the greatest to ever to do it showed once again that scoring and carrying your new team can be about as easy as breathing when you have other-worldly talent.

Orlando City SC became his latest victims as he netted twice for Inter Miami CF in Wednesday night's 3-1 Leagues Cup Round-of-32 win that continued Messi's dream start to life with the Herons. It also set up a Round-of-16 date for Sunday, Aug. 6 at FC Dallas, who advanced earlier in the night thanks to a 2-1 win over Liga MX side Mazatlán

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner wasted little time at DRV PNK Stadium, chesting down a sublime ball from Robert Taylor before slamming a shot past 'keeper Pedro Gallese to open the score in the 7th minute. After Orlando leveled on César Araújo's 17th-minute strike, Miami retook the lead in the 51st minute via Josef Martínez's penalty-kick goal.

The Venezuelan then set up Messi in the 72nd minute, lifting a ball inside the box for the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion to put the game away with a close-range volley.

Three games in, and Lionel Messi is already the undisputed King of South Florida.

Casey Dunau -
@CaseyDunau
Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Leagues Cup Matchday Messi Joins Inter Miami

Related Stories

Jordi Alba gets hero's welcome from Inter Miami fans
Contento! Chicho Arango is loving life with Real Salt Lake: "I'm happy with my work"
Leagues Cup: What to know for Knockout Rounds

Get breaking Messi news as he joins MLS

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
More News
More News
Lionel Messi mania! The GOAT scores second straight brace for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi mania! The GOAT scores second straight brace for Inter Miami
Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2023

Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2023
Lionel Messi creates "tidal wave" for MLS: Inter Miami sporting director
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Lionel Messi creates "tidal wave" for MLS: Inter Miami sporting director
Lionel Messi: Inter Miami's owner explains blockbuster deal
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami's owner explains blockbuster deal
Lionel Messi BRACE! Inter Miami star does the spectacular

Lionel Messi BRACE! Inter Miami star does the spectacular
Lionel Messi given first Inter Miami start: Watch on MLS Season Pass

Lionel Messi given first Inter Miami start: Watch on MLS Season Pass
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Messi nets another brace for Inter Miami!
2:19

WATCH: Messi nets another brace for Inter Miami!
WATCH: Rick Ross explains how Messi's arrival brings "new energy" to Miami
1:35

WATCH: Rick Ross explains how Messi's arrival brings "new energy" to Miami
Inter Miami magic | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
4:14

Inter Miami magic | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
WATCH: Lionel Messi gets standing ovation after Inter Miami brace
1:24

WATCH: Lionel Messi gets standing ovation after Inter Miami brace
More Video

The Messi Insider: Get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.